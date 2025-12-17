Netflix to launch FIFA World Cup video game

Netflix is releasing a new FIFA game to coincide with the World Cup in 2026. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP/File

Netflix is set to release a FIFA football simulation game exclusively on its gaming platform in summer 2026, timed to coincide with the World Cup, the streaming giant said Wednesday.

The game, developed and published by Delphi Interactive, will be available to Netflix subscribers and can be played solo or online with friends using only a smartphone, the company said.

Los Angeles-based Delphi Interactive is also working on a premium James Bond game in cooperation with Amazon and Danish gaming publisher IO Interactive.

The upcoming game from FIFA, world football's governing body, does not yet have a title or release date, with more details to arrive in 2026, the company said.

"The FIFA World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms," said Alain Tascan, president of games at Netflix.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the game aspires "to reach billions of football fans of all ages everywhere in the world," calling it "a great historic step for FIFA."

The game comes three years after FIFA removed its name from the world's best-selling football video game.

FIFA had dominated the market for PlayStation and Xbox games for nearly three decades.

But in 2022, FIFA ended its partnership with EA Sports, the game's US creator, in a dispute over licensing fees.

Earlier this year, FIFA launched FIFA Rivals, a free-to-use cartoon-style mobile game.

Netflix began offering video games in 2021 to extend its entertainment ecosystem beyond films and TV series.

The service offers a catalog of mostly mobile and, more recently, TV-playable games that are included with a standard Netflix subscription.

