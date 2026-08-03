President John Dramani Mahama directed a GH¢2.00 per litre reduction in the regulatory margin on diesel, effective August 4, 2026

The one-month relief targets diesel only, with no corresponding reduction applied to petrol prices

Government confirmed the move is its second intervention against rising fuel costs driven by Middle East tensions and cedi pressure

President John Mahama has ordered a GH¢2.00 per litre cut in the regulatory margin on diesel, with the measure taking effect on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister for Government Communications and Spokesperson to the President, confirmed the decision in an official statement released on Monday, August 3, 2026.

President John Mahama orders a GH¢2.00 per litre cut in the regulatory margin on diesel. Credit: GOIL PLC/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The statement indicated the move was taken in accordance with a Cabinet directive aimed at limiting the extent to which rising fuel costs feed into the broader cost of living.

The reduction applies exclusively to diesel and is set for a period of one month, subject to review. Petrol is not covered under the directive, meaning motorists who rely on petrol-powered vehicles will not benefit from the price adjustment.

The government framed the intervention as a targeted measure to prevent commercial transport operators from hiking fares, slow the build-up of inflationary pressure, and deliver immediate cost relief to businesses and households dependent on diesel-powered operations.

Ghana's Second Fuel Cost Intervention

This marks the second occasion on which the Mahama administration has moved to shield the public from the impact of elevated petroleum prices.

Authorities have attributed the persistent upward pressure on fuel costs to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and continued weakness in the Ghanaian cedi against major trading currencies.

The government has not indicated what criteria would trigger a review or extension of the one-month relief period beyond the initial deadline.

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Source: YEN.com.gh