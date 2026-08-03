The US Department of Homeland Security issued a stark warning targeting undocumented immigrants operating vehicles on American roads

The warning follows a White House statement that illegal aliens driving commercial trucks had killed too many Americans

President Trump has moved to bar undocumented immigrants from commercial driving roles and prioritise American veterans for those jobs

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a direct warning to undocumented immigrants, stating that those who cannot speak English or read basic road signs have "no business" driving on American roads.

The statement, posted by the official DHS account on social media, expressed support for action taken by President Donald Trump to remove undocumented immigrants from the nation's roads.

The US Department of Homeland Security warns undocumented immigrants against driving, citing safety concerns. President Trump prioritises veterans for commercial roles. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post cited language barriers and immigration status as grounds for barring such individuals from driving.

Trump acts on commercial trucking

The DHS post was made in response to a separate statement from the White House, which focused specifically on undocumented immigrants operating commercial big rig trucks.

The White House said illegal aliens in commercial driving roles had "killed far too many Americans" and that the Trump administration was moving to end the practice entirely.

In addition to removing undocumented immigrants from commercial driving positions, the White House confirmed that American veterans would be placed first in line for those jobs, framing the policy as both a public safety and an economic measure.

"Illegal aliens driving commercial big rigs have killed far too many Americans. That ends now. President Trump is shutting it down, protecting American families and putting American veterans first in line for American jobs," the White House statement read.

DHS backs crackdown with forceful language

The DHS post went further in its framing, extending the concern beyond commercial vehicles to road use in general.

The department stated that undocumented individuals who do not speak English and are unable to read road signs pose a risk to public safety, and thanked Trump for taking what it described as decisive action.

The statement did not specify what legal mechanisms would be used to enforce the restrictions or how authorities intended to identify undocumented drivers on the road.

No formal regulatory document or executive order was attached to the social media posts at the time they were published.

The crackdown forms part of the Trump administration's broader enforcement posture on illegal immigration, which has intensified since the president returned to office. Arrests of undocumented individuals working in commercial driving roles have been reported as part of that wider effort.

Below is the X post by the Department of Homeland Security.

US warns illegal migrants to leave

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had cautioned undocumented immigrants across the United States to leave the country immediately or face arrest and deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security announced record-high removal figures under President Donald Trump's administration.

The message was shared alongside a Breitbart report headlined, "DHS: 'Record High' Deportations Under Trump Administration

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Source: YEN.com.gh