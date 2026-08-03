Beverly Afaglo's family was spotted visiting Prophet Ajagurajah's residence ahead of her funeral

The family reportedly surprised him with a gift whose contents have not been disclosed

The visit came after the family extended an invitation to the prophet for the funeral

Members of the late Beverly Afaglo's family have surprised Prophet Ajagurajah with a mysterious gift, just days ahead of the actress's final funeral rites.

Beverly Afaglo's family visits Prophet Ajagurajah's residence and presents him with a gift in preparation for her funeral. Image credit: Dek360 Ghana

Source: TikTok

Beverly Afaglo passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the age of 42, after a two-year battle with cancer.

Her final funeral rites are scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2026, at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, followed by a private burial.

A thanksgiving service is set to follow the next day at Action Chapel International.

With the funeral now just days away, attention has shifted to a visit involving the family and one of Ghana's most talked-about spiritual figures.

Beverly Afaglo's family visits Ajagurajah

New footage circulating online has shed light on the surprise visit to Prophet Ajagurajah's residence.

Beverly Afaglo's family were represented by two people who extended an invitation to the prophet ahead of the funeral.

After receiving the invitation, Ajagurajah indicated that the Ajagurajah Movement would be present to support the proceedings.

Before departing, the family members also presented a gift to Ajagurajah, one he indicated he would not mention or share the details of.

The TikTok video of Beverly Afaglo's family visiting Ajagurajah ahead of the funeral is below.

TikTok influencer found dead at home

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, TikTok influencer Sara Gilson, 35, was found dead alongside her estranged husband, Jeremiah Duffey, at her Owasso, Oklahoma home on July 23, 2026, with both having sustained gunshot wounds.

A child inside the home placed the 911 call that brought officers to the scene, with a family member later pointing to Duffey as a suspect.

Less than two weeks before her death, Gilson had posted a haunting TikTok referencing her estranged husband and alleged abuse.

The case has drawn widespread attention online, with many revisiting her final posts in the aftermath.

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Source: YEN.com.gh