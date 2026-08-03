OB Amponsah Trends As He Hails US Fans After Successful Black Star Comedy Tour
- Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah completed his Black Star Comedy Tour in the US, thanking fans across several cities for their support
- The tour featuring fellow comic Lekzy DeComic drew large Ghanaian diaspora crowds in Columbus, Atlanta, Woodbridge and other US cities
- Amponsah earlier celebrated a successful Columbus show, describing the tour experience as two Ghanaian boys living out their dream
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Ghanaian stand-up comedian OB Amponsah has taken to social media to express gratitude to fans after completing his Black Star Comedy Tour in the United States.
The tour, which featured fellow Ghanaian comic Lekzy DeComic, made stops in Columbus, Ohio, Atlanta, Georgia, and Woodbridge, Virginia, among other venues, attracting hundreds of comedy lovers, especially members of the Ghanaian diaspora.
In a post shared from Stafford, Va., near the Washington, D.C., metro area, Amponsah described the final show as “the perfect culmination” of the tour and saluted the “great audience” and “great people” who turned out in the DMV region.
OB Amponsah hails fans after Columbus show
The Ghanaian comic's heartfelt gratitude for his successful tour followed an earlier social media message praising fans for showing up to a show in Columbus, Ohio.
In an Instagram video shared on June 20, 2026, after a show with Lekzy DeComic, he showed off the aftermath of their performance with the mostly Ghanaian crowd showing their excitement at watching them onstage.
He captioned the video:
"Just Two Ghana Boys Living Their Dream 🇬🇭🇺🇸. Ohio is Home! ❤️"
Widely regarded as one of Ghana’s leading comedy exports, OB Amponsah has used the tour to showcase Ghanaian storytelling, social commentary and humor to new international audiences while maintaining strong ties with fans back home.
The comedian has received widespread praise for continuing to centre Ghana in his comedy despite relocating to the United States, cementing his status as one of the country's biggest artistic exports.
The Facebook post with OB Amponsah's Facebook message thanking fans after his successful US show is below.
OB Amponsah wins US comic competition
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that OB Amponsah secured victory during the Ultimate Comic Challenge held at the Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S.A.
The 2025 comedy competition saw the Half Serious Show co-host beat over 90 comedians from across the globe to the title, making history as the first Ghanaian to win the competition.
The comedian took to social media to share and express his joy after winning the competition, sparking heavy praise from Ghanaians.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025 and is head of the Entertainment Desk. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014 and has over a decade of experience in digital journalism. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.com between 2014 and 2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone for the African Olympic Committee and the International Sports Press Association. Avance Media named him the No.2 blogger in Ghana in 2020. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh