Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah completed his Black Star Comedy Tour in the US, thanking fans across several cities for their support

The tour featuring fellow comic Lekzy DeComic drew large Ghanaian diaspora crowds in Columbus, Atlanta, Woodbridge and other US cities

Amponsah earlier celebrated a successful Columbus show, describing the tour experience as two Ghanaian boys living out their dream

Ghanaian stand-up comedian OB Amponsah has taken to social media to express gratitude to fans after completing his Black Star Comedy Tour in the United States.

OB Amponsah celebrates with fans after successfully concluding his US tour. Image credit: OBAmponsah

Source: Facebook

The tour, which featured fellow Ghanaian comic Lekzy DeComic, made stops in Columbus, Ohio, Atlanta, Georgia, and Woodbridge, Virginia, among other venues, attracting hundreds of comedy lovers, especially members of the Ghanaian diaspora.

In a post shared from Stafford, Va., near the Washington, D.C., metro area, Amponsah described the final show as “the perfect culmination” of the tour and saluted the “great audience” and “great people” who turned out in the DMV region.

OB Amponsah hails fans after Columbus show

The Ghanaian comic's heartfelt gratitude for his successful tour followed an earlier social media message praising fans for showing up to a show in Columbus, Ohio.

In an Instagram video shared on June 20, 2026, after a show with Lekzy DeComic, he showed off the aftermath of their performance with the mostly Ghanaian crowd showing their excitement at watching them onstage.

He captioned the video:

"Just Two Ghana Boys Living Their Dream 🇬🇭🇺🇸. Ohio is Home! ❤️"

Widely regarded as one of Ghana’s leading comedy exports, OB Amponsah has used the tour to showcase Ghanaian storytelling, social commentary and humor to new international audiences while maintaining strong ties with fans back home.

The comedian has received widespread praise for continuing to centre Ghana in his comedy despite relocating to the United States, cementing his status as one of the country's biggest artistic exports.

The Facebook post with OB Amponsah's Facebook message thanking fans after his successful US show is below.

OB Amponsah wins US comic competition

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that OB Amponsah secured victory during the Ultimate Comic Challenge held at the Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, U.S.A.

The 2025 comedy competition saw the Half Serious Show co-host beat over 90 comedians from across the globe to the title, making history as the first Ghanaian to win the competition.

The comedian took to social media to share and express his joy after winning the competition, sparking heavy praise from Ghanaians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh