Media personality Okatakyie Afrifa addressed Prophet Roja's prophecy weeks after the NPP Constituency Executive Elections incident

Afrifa clarified his stance on prophecies, saying many people misunderstood his position after the prediction resurfaced

The popular broadcaster admitted he sees a connection between Prophet Roja's vision and what later happened to him

Media personality Okatakyie Afrifa has finally reacted to Prophet Roja's prophecy about him, weeks after the prediction resurfaced following the chaotic incident at the NPP Constituency Executive Elections.

Okatakyie Afrifa breaks his silence on Prophet Roja's prophecy after it appeared fulfilled. Image credit: Okatakyie Afrifa, DeLighter Roja

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a recent interview on Lawson TV, Okatakyie Afrifa addressed claims that he does not believe in prophecies, making it clear that he has great respect for genuine men of God.

Okatakyie Afrifa clarifies stance on prophecies

According to him, many people misunderstood his position after hearing Prophet Roja's prophecy.

He explained that although he has criticised some pastors in the past, it was never because he rejected prophecies or the work of God.

"I heard Prophet Roja saying I don't believe in prophecies, but that is not the case. I respect him as a man of God," he said.

The broadcaster explained that his concern has always been with individuals who use prophecies to instil fear in people instead of offering guidance and hope.

"However, if you see me speaking against some pastors, it is because I believe some use prophecies to create fear among people, and I do not support that," he stated.

Okatakyie Afrifa says Roja's prophecy appears fulfilled

Touching on Prophet Roja's prophecy and the events that later unfolded, Okatakyie admitted that he sees a connection between the prediction and what eventually happened to him.

"Looking at what Prophet Roja said and what happened to me, it is related," he added.

He further disclosed that he intends to reach out to Prophet Roja to have a personal conversation with him regarding the prophecy and its significance.

Prophet Roja had earlier claimed that he saw Okatakyie Afrifa's political future and warned him to be careful, saying he also saw a coffin in the vision while advising him to remain vigilant.

The X video of Okatakyie Afrifa is below.

Prophet Roja drops prophecy about female politician

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja released a viral video prophecy claiming a female politician in Ghana will soon end up in prison.

The renowned man of God withheld the identity of the woman, saying only that he saw her facing imprisonment.

The prophecy emerged shortly after NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi received a 20-year jail sentence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh