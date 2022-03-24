Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has warned against opposition to the E-Levy, stressing that it would work against investor confidence

At a press briefing today, Mr Ofori-Atta singled out the Minority MP's resistance to the passage of the tax proposal as a major source of worry

The Minister also outlined a raft of expenditure cuts aimed at mitigating the hardship in the economy

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has cautioned against the strong opposition by the Minority Members in Parliament on the E-Levy, warning that it is bad for investor confidence in the economy.

At a press briefing on Thursday, March 24, 2022, to outline the measures taken by the government to mitigate the current economic challenges, Mr Ofori-Atta said the Minority’s opposition was also affecting the government’s efforts to implement critical programmes.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta. Source: Getty Images

The passage of the controversial E-Levy remains a major sticky point in Parliament as the Minority and Majority take a hardline on the tax proposal.

While the Minority is opposing the tax proposal because it will worsen the economic hardships on Ghanaians, the Majority are backing the government to pass the bill.

Apart from the Minority, many civil society organisations have kicked against the bill that will charge a 1.5% flat tax rate on some mobile money and electronic transactions.

At the press briefing, the Minister also disclosed that the government has decided to cut back on spending by placing a moratorium on the importation of vehicles for government appointees.

Mr Ofori-Atta also disclosed that a moratorium has been placed on all foreign travels for government appointees.

Furthermore, government expenditure has been cut further by 10% after an initial 20% reduction, bringing the total cut in government expenditure to 30%.

The Finance Minister also revealed that fuel coupon allocation to government appointees have been reduced by 50%.

Source: YEN.com.gh