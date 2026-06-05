The UK has taken stringent measures to ensure that international students coming into the country do not engage in immigration fraud

The government has therefore issued guidelines to international students on what to do to avoid having their visas denied

Netizens who reacted to the statement made by the UK government to international students have shared mixed reactions

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The United Kingdom has issued a statement to international students planning to study in the country.

The UK Visas & Immigration (UKVI) has announced that international students, including Ghanaians, will not be granted visas if the necessary rules regarding funds are not adhered to.

The UK, under Keir Starmer's government, issues guidelines for international students to follow to avoid having their visas refused. Photo source: James Glossop, Uladzimir Zuyeu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In a post on X on Thursday, June 4, the agency stated that students planning to use bank accounts to prove funds should ensure that the money remains in the account for 28 consecutive days.

The agency also stated that the bank statement to be used for the application must also be recent.

The statement concluded by announcing that applicants should provide a cover letter explaining any unclear sources of funds.

"If you use a bank account to prove funds for your UK Student visa, you must hold the funds for 28 continuous days, with the last day being within 31 days before your application date. It may help to provide a cover letter to explain unclear sources of funds."

UK threatens to ban universities

The UK Home Office has meanwhile threatened to ban universities in the country as part of the government's crackdown on visa abuse.

The agency made this known on Thursday, June 4, 2026, during a visit to Manchester Metropolitan University by Home Office Minister Mike Tapp, hosted by Vice-Chancellor Malcolm Press and Universities UK.

The proposal comes as part of efforts to transform the UK government's immigration system.

The Home Office has explained that universities in the country will face a ban on recruiting international students if they fail to enforce new strict rules aimed at tackling visa abuse or if too many students drop out.

This comes after asylum claims by students fell by 30% in the past year following tough immigration measures taken in partnership with the education sector.

New sponsorship rules will also introduce penalties for higher education institutions that fail to follow the government's directives and recruit responsibly.

The UK, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, announces new fees for Ghanaian and other foreign visa and citizenship applicants from April 8, 2026. Photo source: Anadolu, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is the X post of the UKVI on international students

Reactions to the UK government on student visas

Social media users who took to the post's comment section shared varied opinions on the processes that international students must follow to be granted visas.

@siisi_abaka stated:

"Can the funds be taken out after visa submission and holding for 28 continuous days?"

@EmereoleV wrote:

"This has always been the standard, no?"

@slyymax added:

"But this has always been the rule."

UK releases new list of visa fees

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK released a new list of visa and citizenship fees applicants will pay in 2026.

The updated immigration charges for applicants took effect on April 8, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh