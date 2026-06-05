Okomfour Kwadee Speaks After 46th Birthday Surprise: "May God Bless You All"

Hiplife star Okomfour Kwadee, known in private life as Jerry Anaba, has reacted to the surprise birthday party recently held in his honour.

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Kwadee 46 on Thursday, June 4 1980. Currently receiving treatment at a rehabilitation centre, a small but plush birthday party was held at Noble House in his honour.

Okomfour Kwadee performs at his 46th birthday

In one of the videos, Kwadee was spotted dressed casually in a white long-sleeved sweatshirt with subtle lettering across the chest, paired with dark trousers and black sneakers with white soles.

Clean-shaven and looking dapper in his black-and-white, Kwadee performed one of his songs, Meba Mo Nkyen, for the crowd gathered around.

Watch the Instagram video below:

A later video showed Okomfour Kwadee sitting and eating fried rice and chicken with a glass of fruit juice.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Okomfour Kwadee speaks after birthday party

At the party, Okomfour Kwadee expressed his gratitude for the celebration.

According to him, he was so surprised upon arriving at the venue that he wanted to leave.

"I was so surprised to meet loved ones here and I was overwhelmed to the point that I wanted to leave, but I had to stay."

He noted that

Watch the Instagram video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh