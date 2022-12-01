Former president Mahama has said Ghanaians need to support Nana Akufo-Addo's effort to restore sanity to the economy

He said although the economic crisis has been caused by poor economic decisions by his appointees, the president needs the backing of citizens

He made the comments in Wa during the funeral of the late Alhaji Mumuni Mankama, a top NDC member

Former president John Mahama has made a rare appeal to Ghanaians to support Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration to revive Ghana’s sick economy.

It is unusual in Ghanaian politics for an opposition political figure – like the former president – to rally citizens’ support for a government.

Former president Mahama, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2020 general elections and president Nana Akufo-Addo of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have for many years disagreed on key economic policy issues.

Former president Mahama (L) at his final press conference of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) on November 29, 2015. Source: Getty Images.

However, at the funeral of the late Alhaji Mumuni Mankama, a respected member of the NDC, held in Wa in the Upper West Region, the former president made a patriotic statement in keeping with his demeanor as a matured politician.

He told hundreds of Ghanaians at the funeral ceremony that although Ghana’s current economic crisis has been caused by poor economic decisions by Addo-Addo and his team of appointed touted as "economic gurus", the time has come for Ghanaians to support efforts to restore sanity to the economy.

"We must all do what we can in our own little ways to ensure that the economy recovers, so let us all hold hands together as Ghanaians beyond political considerations, beyond family considerations to make sure that we recover this economy," he appealed.

Unprecedented hyperinflation and a severe depreciation of the local currency against major trading currencies, heightened by the war in Ukraine and unrestrained borrowing by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, has plunged Ghana into a deep a economic crisis.

The savings of Ghanaians have been affected, traders' capital have eroded, cost of living has gone up by more than 40% and investor confidence in the economy is at an all-time low due to what some experts say are unsound economic policies.

During Nana Akufo-Addo’s many years as an opposition political leader, there is no record that he made a single admonition to Ghanaians to support the then NDC government's to deal with economic challenges.

Former president Mahama is tipped to emerge as the presidential candidate of the NDC for the 2024 elections when primaries are held next year.

