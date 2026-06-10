Ghanaian football fans have received a major boost ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the tournament set to be shown on free-to-air television

Supporters of the Black Stars and neutrals will be able to follow Ghana's campaign and other matches through 16 authorised local TV stations

Meanwhile, radio stations hoping to air the games will be required to obtain a sub-licence from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

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Football fans in Ghana can finally breathe a sigh of relief after the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be available on free-to-air television nationwide.

In a major boost for supporters eager to follow the Black Stars' campaign, the state broadcaster announced that it has secured the exclusive terrestrial broadcasting rights for the tournament and will partner with 15 other television stations to ensure nationwide coverage.

GTV and 15 other local channels will telecast Black Stars matches and other games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: Huw Fairclough/Getty, @GTV_Ghana/X, and Sam Hodde/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

The development means millions of Ghanaians, from bustling cities to remote communities, will have the opportunity to watch every twist and turn of football's biggest spectacle without paying additional subscription fees.

GTV, 15 others to broadcast 2026 World Cup

In a statement released on Wednesday, June 10, GBC explained that the initiative forms part of the government's efforts to make the tournament accessible to every Ghanaian.

To achieve that goal, the corporation has established a National Broadcast Consortium to maximise the competition's reach through a collaborative framework.

"In fulfilment of the government's commitment to ensuring all Ghanaians have access to the world's most prestigious football tournament and to follow the progress of the Black Stars, GBC has established a National Broadcast Consortium for the broadcast of the World Cup matches.

"This initiative, formed at the request of the government, is utilising a shared technical, marketing, and broadcasting framework to ensure maximum national reach."

Below is the post from GTV, as shared on X:

GBC further indicated that radio stations seeking to air matches must first obtain a sub-licence from the corporation, warning that unauthorised broadcasts will not be permitted.

The following television stations have officially joined the Ghana TV Consortium and have been licensed by FIFA through New World TV and GBC to show the tournament:

GTV GTV Sports+ Garden City TV Obonu TV Adom TV Joy Prime GHOne TV Agoo TV Metro TV Original TV TV3 Onua TV Max TV Sporty TV Woezor TV UTV

Ghana's Black Stars will play two of its three group matches in the United States, with kick-offs at 20.00 and 21.00 GMT. Photo by Warren Little.

Source: Getty Images

Black Stars set for 2026 World Cup adventure

The announcement comes as welcome news for local supporters, especially after several of Ghana's qualifying matches were unavailable on free-to-air television.

Major tournaments have always united the country, with households, viewing centres and communities gathering around screens to rally behind the Black Stars while enjoying the finest talents the game has to offer.

This year's edition is unlikely to be any different.

Ghana have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia as they chase a place in the knockout rounds for the first time since their unforgettable quarter-final run at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Although the Black Stars are still searching for one final preparatory fixture before the competition begins, Carlos Queiroz and his players continue their training camp in the United States ahead of the opener.

Below are Ghana's group stage fixtures:

Ghana vs Panama June 17, 2026 23:00 GMT

Ghana vs England June 23, 2026 20:00 GMT

Ghana vs Croatia June 27, 2026 21:00 GMT

Supercomputer simulates Ghana's World Cup chances

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer had given Ghana slim chances of making a deep run at the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars head into the tournament out of form, having failed to win a game since October 2025 despite the arrival of a new coach.

Source: YEN.com.gh