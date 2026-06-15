Berla Mundi shared rare photographs of her mother on social media to celebrate her birthday

The award-winning television presenter kept details of her mother private before the publication

Social media users noted a striking physical resemblance between the media personality and her parent

Award-winning television presenter Berla Mundi has generated significant attention online after sharing rare photographs of her mother.

Photos of the mother of award-winning Ghanaian presenter Berla Mundi surface online, sparking massive reactions. Image credit: Berla Mundi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The media personality, who is widely known for maintaining strict privacy regarding her family life, went public with the images on Sunday, June 14, 2026, to celebrate her mother's birthday.

The Facebook post quickly gained traction as fans caught a rare glimpse of the presenter's family dynamics. For years, the television star has shielded her close relatives from the media spotlight.

The newly released birthday photographs showcase a striking resemblance between the mother and daughter.

Many followers expressed surprise at how much the duo looked alike, thrusting the private matriarch directly into the internet spotlight.

The Facebook post below has the photos of the mother of Berla Mundi.

Public Reactions to Berla Mundi's mom's photos

The online community reacted swiftly to the images, filling the comment section with celebratory messages and observations about their facial features. A former acquaintance also shared an encounter, praising the mother's character during her time working at a local hospital.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Abigail Dede said:

"Mom's photocopy."

Yvonne Essien wrote:

"She's a wonderful woman.....she took care of me at manner mission hospital."

Kwasi Kaizer noted:

"This is exactly how you're going to look when you hit 60. Stay safe, Berla."

Chatty Aphya Sharon commented:

"Our Momma❤️."

Saans Leader added:

"So you resemble ur mother like this 😀😀 and u also copy her beauty."

After over 2 years away, Berla Mundi is back on morning TV. Image credit: Berla Mundi & Tv3

Source: UGC

Berla Mundi returned to media duties

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has officially made her return to morning television, rejoining the hosting team of New Day on TV3 Ghana after staying away from the screens for more than two years.

The celebrated broadcaster’s comeback has already sparked excitement among viewers and fans on social media, with many expressing joy over seeing one of Ghana’s most recognised television faces back on morning TV.

The announcement quickly gained traction online on May 12, 2026, as followers welcomed her return with warm reactions and emotional messages.

Source: YEN.com.gh