Sabri Lamouchi has reportedly become the first managerial casualty of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after he was sacked by Tunisia

The 5-1 loss to Sweden proved too much for the 2004 African champions, whose campaign has been thrown into turmoil after just one match

Tunisia must now regroup quickly ahead of their crucial second Group stage fixture against Japan

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Tunisia have become the first nation to make a managerial change at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after reportedly parting ways with head coach Sabri Lamouchi.

The decision follows the Carthage Eagles' crushing 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their opening Group F encounter on June 15, a result that left their campaign in disarray after just one match.

Sabri Lamouchi Becomes First Manager Sacked at 2026 World Cup After 5-1 Humbling

Source: Getty Images

Tunisia reportedly sack Sabri Lamouchi

According to journalist Romain Molina, Lamouchi's tenure has come to an abrupt end, with the French reporter stating:

"It's the end for Sabri Lamouchi at the helm of the Tunisian national team."

Below is Molina's post on X:

Lamouchi was appointed by the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) following the dismissal of Sami Trabelsi after the Carthage Eagles' round-of-16 exit at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 54-year-old, who is of French-Tunisian descent, arrived with an impressive résumé, having managed clubs such as Rennes, Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Al-Riyadh.

He also brought valuable international experience, having guided Côte d'Ivoire at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, although the Elephants were eliminated in the group stage.

However, his tenure with the 2004 African champions proved to be a brief and turbulent one.

Analysing Lamouchi's reign as Tunisia coach

Lamouchi oversaw just five matches, beginning with a promising 1-0 victory over Haiti before watching his side struggle badly in front of goal.

Tunisia followed that win with a goalless draw against Canada and a 1-0 defeat to Austria, managing only one goal in their subsequent four outings.

The warning signs became impossible to ignore during their final World Cup warm-up match, when Belgium thrashed them 5-0 in an international friendly.

Yet it was the 5-1 humiliation at the hands of Sweden in their Group F opener that ultimately sealed Lamouchi's fate, prompting the Tunisian FA to make the difficult decision to cut ties with the former France midfielder.

According to Transfermarkt, Lamouchi's record as Tunisia boss stood at one win, one draw and three defeats from five games.

More alarmingly, his team scored just two goals while conceding 11 times, underlining the scale of the problems that plagued his short spell in charge.

What's next for Tunisia after Lamouchi's exit?

Reports, corroborated by Flashscore, suggest the search for his successor is already underway.

Several names have emerged, including former Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri and Mondher Kebaier, who previously led Tunisia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Attention must now quickly shift back to events on the pitch. Tunisia face an uphill battle to rescue their World Cup campaign when they take on an impressive Japan side on Saturday, June 20.

The Samurai Blue showed their resilience in their opening fixture, twice coming from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands.

Source: YEN.com.gh