Qatar has announced new job opportunities for skilled West African professionals in its energy sector

Candidates are required to possess some relevant years of experience in utility, sulphur recovery, inlet receiving or LNG operations

The recruitment exercise reflects Qatar's efforts to strengthen its workforce by attracting skilled foreign professionals

Qatar has announced new employment opportunities for skilled Ghana, Nigeria and other West African professionals as part of efforts to strengthen its workforce in the energy sector.

According to the recruitment notice, the vacancies are targeted at experienced operators who can support operations across facilities, including Utility, Inlet Receiving, Sulphur Recovery and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants.

Qatar has opened new employment opportunities for experienced Nigerian professionals in the energy sector. Photo credit: Picture Alliance/Per-Anders Petterson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The roles involve monitoring equipment performance, maintaining safe plant operations, supporting maintenance activities and ensuring compliance with workplace safety procedures.

Successful candidates will also be expected to participate in emergency response activities, shift handovers and operational reporting.

To qualify, applicants must have completed secondary school education and possess a vocational training certificate.

Candidates are also required to have at least five years of experience working in utility, inlet receiving, sulphur recovery or LNG facilities.

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The recruitment drive forms part of Qatar's ongoing efforts to attract skilled professionals from different countries to support its growing energy industry.

Interested Nigerian professionals have been encouraged to register their interest for consideration.

The announcement has generated interest among job seekers, particularly experienced technical personnel looking to advance their careers in the international energy sector.

Apply through this link.

Source: YEN.com.gh