Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has clapped back at critics after he faced backlash over the Sports Minister's visit to his church

Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams had earlier gone to the man of God for prayers for the Black Stars due to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Social media users have reacted after the Philadelphia Movement leader angrily fired his critics as they shared their opinions

Founder and leader of Believers Worship Centre, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, has blasted his critics over Ghana's Sports Minister Hon. Kofi Iddie Adam's controversial visit.

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah blasts critics over Sport Minister, Kofi Iddie Adams' visit to his church over Black Stars' appearance in the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Adom Kyei Duah

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, June 7, 2026, Kofi Adams stormed the man of God's church, believed to seek spiritual help for the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

In a video seen on social media, the Minister was spotted receiving prayers and deliverance.

Hon. Kofi Iddie Adam, while addressing the congregation, stated that Ghana’s final match against Croatia would be held in Philadelphia, the city by which the Believer’s Worship Centre is nicknamed after, seeing it as a sign of God’s providence.

The Sports Minister's visit immediately went viral, sparking criticisms from sports fans, who believed the players needed adequate preparation to win their games rather than seeking spiritual assistance.

The Twitter video of Kofi Adams at Adom Kyei Duah’s church is below.

Adom Kyei Duah blasts critics

Addressing his congregants on Sunday, June 14, 2026, Adom Kyei Duah, who sounded angry, fired shots at those backlashing him for praying for the Ghana Black Stars.

According to him, if the Minister had gone to the two famous dawn prayer groups, Alpha Hour and Mogpa, he believes they wouldn't have received the same “negative response” from Ghana.

“If the Sports Minister went to Mogpa, would they have been lashed out at? If he had visited Alpha Hour, would they have been criticised? This is common sense,” he said.

“It's more like they want to do politics with this incident, and I know everything,” he added.

The man of God further spoke against some panellists of a media house who he claimed criticised him.

Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's outburst has triggered reactions on social media, with many sharing their opinions. While some sided with him, others claimed that dragging the two prayer groups was not necessary.

The TikTok video of Adom Kyei Duah angrily blasting his critics is below:

Adom Kyei Duah's clap back sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Stephen Adom Kyei Duah angrily blasted his critics after the Sports Minister stormed his church for prayers for the Ghana Black Stars.

Kwame wrote:

“They will never say the truth, but, yes, the truth must be told. The lord bless you, Papa Adom Kyei Duah.”

Soso wrote:

“Why does this insult prayers and better preparation, which one of these plays football. I don’t think France, Argentina, England, and Portugal will come for sobolo drinks before they play their matches. Let's give time some time.”

Trinity GH wrote:

“I wonder, upon all this, the members will be sitting down clapping their hands.”

Innocent wrote:

“As a pastor, you don't have to say this... Why do you drag Mogpa and Alpha Hour into this.... It wasn't necessary.”

A young Ghanaian man approaches Sports Minister Kofi Adams to express his concerns about the Black Stars' performance. Image credit: Kofi Adams, UGC

Source: Getty Images

Kofi Adams confronted over Black Stars' performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an incident happened after the Black Stars played Wales in a friendly match in Cardiff on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, which gained attention.

A now-viral video on the Instagram page of GH Hyper captured a rare moment when a young Ghanaian man approached Sports Minister Kofi Adams to express his concerns about the Black Stars' performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh