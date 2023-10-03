The New Patriotic Party (NPP) deputy director of IT, Ato Kwamena Forson, has been caught sharing fake news against John Mahama

Forson shared a fake memo suggesting that the former president was supporting the protest against the Bank of Ghana with $2 million

Aides to John Mahama described the fake memo Forson shared as shameless and foolish

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy Director of IT, Ato Kwamena Forson, has been seemingly caught in a big blunder.

Forson circulated a fake memo from John Mahama’s office suggesting that $1.5 million had been released to support the protests against the Bank of Ghana.

The purportedly also suggested that $500,000 had already been given to support the demonstration.

The memo had the signature of one of Mahama’s aides, Joyce Bawa Mogtari.

Forson suggested in a post that the National Democratic Congress MPs only took advantage of ordinary Ghanaians.

The Minority and other groups are demonstrating to call for the resignation of the Bank of Ghana governor following accusations of mismanagement.

Mogtari , calling it fake and described the disinformation as "shameless."

Another of Mahama’s aides, Stan Dogbe, described the fake memo as "foolishness".

NDC MPs blast BoG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had accused the Bank of Ghana governor, Ernest Addison, of disrespect.

Addison did not show up to meet the Minority Members of Parliament planning to petition at his office.

The Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, called the governor a coward because of his absence.

Minority slams BoG for losing money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Minority was upset over the BoG's record losses of GH¢60.81 in the 2022 fiscal year.

A ranking member on the Parliament's finance committee, Isaac Adongo, said the central bank cannot undertake monetary policy without printing money.

Speaking on behalf of the Minority after the 2023 mid-year budget presentation on July 31, the MP said the Bank of Ghana is broke.

