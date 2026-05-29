Ghanaian media personality and musician Blakk Rasta has sparked reactions on social media after landing a prominent new role in Bawku

The 3FM presenter was presented with his new position by Bawku overlord Zugraan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, during a ceremony in the town

Blakk Rasta's new accomplishment sparked positive jubilation among fans as the musician prepared for his 1North, 1Ghana Peace Concert

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Popular Ghanaian media personality Blakk Rasta has earned plaudits on social media after securing a prominent new role in northern Ghana.

Blakk Rasta sparks jubilation as he secures the role of first prince of Bawku from the Overlord, Zugraan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II. Image credit: Blakk Rasta

Source: Facebook

The 3FM host, who is also a veteran musician, is currently touring the region, where he hails from, ahead of his 1Ghana Peace Concert at Zebila.

In a post shared to Facebook on Thursday, May 28, Blakk Rasta said he had been smocked as the First Prince of Bawku by Zugraan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the overlord of Bawku.

“I was smocked the FIRST PRINCE of BAWKU today in Bawku by His Royal Majesty, The Overlord of Bawku, Zugraan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II… A huge ram was presented to me to ride back to Accra after my 1North, 1Ghana Peace Concert tonight at Zebila,” Blakk Rasta said.

The musician said the ceremony for his new position was held despite the fact that a ban on noise-making had been implemented in the town, and expressed gratitude to the overlord for specially lifting the ban on his behalf.

He added that he was going to continue his tour by visiting several other important towns in the North and emphasised the emotional weight of his new role.

“I had tears in my eyes the whole time. Thanks so much to the overloaded and the elders of Kusaug… Let peace reign… I love you… Next is Nalerigu, Bolgatanga, Wa, Yendi, Bimbilla, etc. It’s a tour of TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES of the North,” he added.

Below is the Facebook post shared by Blakk Rasta announcing his newest position.

The musician later shared photos and videos showing other parts of the ceremony, including a presentation of a ram.

Blakk Rasta's new honour arrives amid the ongoing chieftancy dispute in Bawku.

The Facebook photos of Blakk Rasta receiving his first smock honour are below.

Reactions to Blakk Rasta’s Bawku first smock

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the post by Blakk Rasta announcing the newest honour bestowed on him by the people of Bawku.

Halidu Zacharia said:

"Make your stances and let your voice be heard for peace, just like the Overlord of Bawku. I'm sure your impact will be felt far and wide. Looking forward to the next stop on your tour."

Nakerel Justice wrote:

"Despite the conflict that ruined our dear town, the hospitality in Kusaug is a top-notch ❤️✌️."

Azongo Peter commented:

"Hi to His Majesty the overlord of Bawku, Zuraan Abugrago Azoka II, and congratulations to you, Blakk Rasta."

Patrick Mbilla said:

"Congratulations to you, big bro❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Blakk Rasta is dragged before the Accra High Court over alleged contempt charges. Image credit: BlakkRasta

Source: Facebook

Blakk Rasta dragged to court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Blakk Rasta faced contempt charges at the Accra High Court after a petition was filed against him.

In a suit filed by lawyers for Dr Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, Blakk Rasta was accused of making derogatory comments about a judge on his YouTube show between April 13 and 28, 2026, in relation to an ongoing EOCO case.

Source: YEN.com.gh