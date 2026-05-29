Luxury SUVs, sporty sedans, and some popular imports made the list of vehicles that many mechanics advise buyers to inspect carefully before making a purchase

While some of these cars can be reliable when properly maintained, neglected used examples have left many owners dealing with costly repairs and spare parts challenges

Industry players say a vehicle's condition and history often matter more than the badge on the bonnet, especially in Ghana's used car market

Buying a used car in Ghana can save money, but it can also become one of the most painful financial mistakes if the wrong vehicle is chosen.

Used cars Ghanaians should think twice about buying and the problems they may face. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Many buyers are attracted by low prices, luxury badges, neat interiors, and fresh bodywork.

However, some of these cars later come with mechanical problems, electrical faults and spare parts issues that can drain the owner’s pocket.

Although no car model is completely bad, mechanics often warn that some used vehicles need extra caution before purchase, especially when their history is not clear.

BMW 3 Series and Range Rover Sport

The BMW 3 Series is one of the cars many people admire for its stylish design, comfort, and strong road performance. However, used models can become expensive to maintain when they start developing problems.

Some common complaints include overheating, electrical faults, oil leaks, and transmission issues. In Ghana, the cost of fixing these problems can be high, especially when the buyer does not have a trusted mechanic who understands the brand well.

The Range Rover Sport also attracts many buyers because of its luxury image and strong presence on the road. However, it is one of the vehicles that mechanics usually advise people to inspect carefully before buying.

Used Range Rover Sport models can come with air suspension problems, electrical issues, engine faults, and high maintenance costs. A buyer may get the car at a tempting price, but one major repair can cost thousands of cedis.

Chevrolet Cruze, Nissan X Trail, and Ford Escape

The Chevrolet Cruze is another used car that buyers are often advised to approach with caution. It may look affordable compared to other sedans, but some owners complain about gearbox problems, cooling system faults, and spare parts challenges.

The Nissan X Trail is popular among SUV lovers, but some used versions, especially those with poor maintenance history, can develop transmission problems. The CVT gearbox in some models can be expensive to repair or replace when it fails.

The Ford Escape is also on the list of vehicles buyers must check properly before paying. Some models have been linked with cooling system issues, turbo-related problems, and transmission concerns.

Beyond specific models, buyers must also be careful with flood-damaged imported cars. These vehicles may look clean outside, but rust under the seats, damp smells, mud under carpets, and electrical faults can expose serious hidden damage.

For many mechanics, the best advice is simple: do not buy with emotions. Take the car for a proper inspection, check the history, test the engine, inspect the gearbox, and look under the carpets before making payment.

A cheap used car can be a blessing when it is clean and well-maintained. But when the wrong one is bought, it can quickly become a burden that keeps demanding money.

What buyers miss under the carpet when purchasing used cars, a Ghanaian expert shares. Image credit: Getty Images, Freepik.

Source: UGC

Torque folder exposed hidden used car damages

Previously, YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian TikTok car page Torque Folder, cautioned buyers to inspect hidden areas before purchasing used cars.

He pointed out that mould smell, rust, and damp carpets could indicate previous flood damage.

Buyers were advised to prioritise detailed checks as hidden faults may lead to long-term electrical issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh