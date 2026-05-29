A group of female American students were videoed joining a public transport popularly called a trotro for the first time

The students were excited to join the trotro from Osu to their destination and seemed to want to try it again

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

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A group of American students who have been in Ghana for a while decided to live as the locals do by trying to use the things Ghanaians use daily.

In one of their trials, the American students decided to board a commercial vehicle popularly called trotro.

White ladies join a public transport popularly called a trotro in Ghana for the first time. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt & @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the ladies who numbered 10 wondered if they would survive a trotro experience.

The young students stopped a trotro in Osu, in the Greater Accra Region and sat in the commercial minibus one after the other.

Initially, they did not know whether to pay before sitting in the vehicle, but someone, probably a Ghanaian accompanying them, told them to sit down and wait for the conductor to request the fare.

When the trotro conductor requested the fare, the white students handed him their money. He gave them a change of GH₵2, and they were amazed.

When they got to their destination, the young white ladies got out of the vehicle. They were happy and shouted to declare that they survived a trotro.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to white ladies' trotro experience

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@miss_dags said:

"They should try this at 5 pm on a Monday at Madina rather."

@GhanaMessiah wrote:

"Ereach point where person dey enter "broke" man shoes dem excite. Wow, wow."

@espioj said:

"The same way Ghanaians find it exciting to board a plane for the first time, and they take selfies, is the same way these Americans also find it exciting to take a trotro. New experiences are always memorable. But why does every trotro in Ghana look so old and worn out🤔?"

@zakcess2020 wrote:

"To them it’s a lasting experience, but to Ghanaians it’s the daily struggle."

@DiamondsKweku said:

"See how excited they are to hold 2ghc 😭… Dem figa Ibi gold or what?"

@Real_Harvest wrote:

"Unpopular opinion:- they should’ve gone in batches of 3 - 4, that way they would get the real deal with locals and etc."

@kinglucasJRR said:

"God, abeg let me survive the G-wagon. I have survived the Trotro saaa mabr3."

@Great8_Grace wrote:

"After one trip, you either become local or you never complain about traffic again. It is chaotic, but somehow it still gets everyone where they are going. The real test is not boarding, it is knowing where to alight at the right time."

Source: YEN.com.gh