Barcelona’s improved financial position under La Liga’s 1:1 rule has reportedly opened the door for major summer spending

Anthony Gordon and Julián Álvarez are among the high-profile stars Barcelona are targeting ahead of the new season

The Catalan giants are also exploring moves for Marcus Rashford, Bernardo Silva and defensive reinforcements

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The reason why Barcelona are suddenly able to spend more than £150 million on Anthony Gordon and several other transfer targets has now been explained.

In recent years, despite remaining one of the biggest clubs in world football, the Catalan giants have battled serious financial difficulties.

Last summer, even new signing Marcus Rashford had to wait before officially becoming a Barcelona player because the club struggled to register players under La Liga’s salary restrictions.

The La Liga Rule Helping Barcelona Splash Millions on New Signings. Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

That is why many supporters were surprised when reports emerged claiming Barcelona had already reached an agreement in principle with Newcastle United to sign Gordon for £70 million plus bonuses.

Before travelling to North America with England for the World Cup, the winger reportedly arrived in Barcelona to complete a medical ahead of signing a contract that could double his wages to around £300,000 per week.

Less than 24 hours later, reports also claimed Barcelona were preparing an official bid for Julián Álvarez, with the Atletico Madrid forward viewed as a long-term replacement for outgoing striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are reportedly preparing a straight cash offer worth around €100 million (£86.7 million) for the former Manchester City star, with no players expected to be included in the deal.

With more than £150 million potentially being spent before the transfer window officially opens on June 15, many fans have questioned how Barcelona suddenly moved from financial uncertainty to spending aggressively again.

Bernardo Silva is among the players on FC Barcelona's transfer radar this summer, according to reports. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

La Liga’s 1:1 rule explained

After several difficult transfer windows, Barcelona now appear to have moved back onto the positive side of La Liga’s financial 1:1 rule.

The rule allows clubs to spend every euro they generate through player sales or wage reductions directly on new signings.

A major reason behind Barcelona’s improved position is believed to be Lewandowski’s departure, which reportedly freed up around €40 million (£34.7 million) from the club’s wage bill.

Barcelona are also expecting increased revenue following their return to the renovated Camp Nou, creating fresh commercial opportunities and matchday income.

Because of this, club executives reportedly believe the worst of their financial problems may finally be over.

Barcelona targeting more stars after Gordon, Alvarez

Barcelona reportedly have no intention of slowing down after Gordon and Alvarez.

Hansi Flick’s side hope to keep former Manchester City full-back João Cancelo, who spent time on loan at Barcelona before moving to Al Hilal this season.

Barca may also add another ex-Manchester City player to the squad, with reports claiming a deal for Bernardo Silva is close after the midfielder became a free agent this summer.

The La Liga champions are then expected to focus on strengthening defensively, with a new centre-back viewed as the priority.

However, if Jules Koundé leaves during the summer, Barcelona could instead prioritise signing a new full-back, with Denzel Dumfries reportedly among the options being considered.

How much Barcelona earned after La Liga glory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona’s La Liga title triumph earned the club a huge financial reward worth millions of euros.

The league’s payment system is based on TV revenue, team performance and commercial value.

Source: YEN.com.gh