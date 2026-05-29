The La Liga Rule Helping Barcelona Splash Millions on New Signings
- Barcelona’s improved financial position under La Liga’s 1:1 rule has reportedly opened the door for major summer spending
- Anthony Gordon and Julián Álvarez are among the high-profile stars Barcelona are targeting ahead of the new season
- The Catalan giants are also exploring moves for Marcus Rashford, Bernardo Silva and defensive reinforcements
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The reason why Barcelona are suddenly able to spend more than £150 million on Anthony Gordon and several other transfer targets has now been explained.
In recent years, despite remaining one of the biggest clubs in world football, the Catalan giants have battled serious financial difficulties.
Last summer, even new signing Marcus Rashford had to wait before officially becoming a Barcelona player because the club struggled to register players under La Liga’s salary restrictions.
That is why many supporters were surprised when reports emerged claiming Barcelona had already reached an agreement in principle with Newcastle United to sign Gordon for £70 million plus bonuses.
Before travelling to North America with England for the World Cup, the winger reportedly arrived in Barcelona to complete a medical ahead of signing a contract that could double his wages to around £300,000 per week.
Less than 24 hours later, reports also claimed Barcelona were preparing an official bid for Julián Álvarez, with the Atletico Madrid forward viewed as a long-term replacement for outgoing striker Robert Lewandowski.
Barcelona are reportedly preparing a straight cash offer worth around €100 million (£86.7 million) for the former Manchester City star, with no players expected to be included in the deal.
With more than £150 million potentially being spent before the transfer window officially opens on June 15, many fans have questioned how Barcelona suddenly moved from financial uncertainty to spending aggressively again.
La Liga’s 1:1 rule explained
After several difficult transfer windows, Barcelona now appear to have moved back onto the positive side of La Liga’s financial 1:1 rule.
The rule allows clubs to spend every euro they generate through player sales or wage reductions directly on new signings.
A major reason behind Barcelona’s improved position is believed to be Lewandowski’s departure, which reportedly freed up around €40 million (£34.7 million) from the club’s wage bill.
Barcelona are also expecting increased revenue following their return to the renovated Camp Nou, creating fresh commercial opportunities and matchday income.
Because of this, club executives reportedly believe the worst of their financial problems may finally be over.
Barcelona targeting more stars after Gordon, Alvarez
Barcelona reportedly have no intention of slowing down after Gordon and Alvarez.
Hansi Flick’s side hope to keep former Manchester City full-back João Cancelo, who spent time on loan at Barcelona before moving to Al Hilal this season.
Barca may also add another ex-Manchester City player to the squad, with reports claiming a deal for Bernardo Silva is close after the midfielder became a free agent this summer.
The La Liga champions are then expected to focus on strengthening defensively, with a new centre-back viewed as the priority.
However, if Jules Koundé leaves during the summer, Barcelona could instead prioritise signing a new full-back, with Denzel Dumfries reportedly among the options being considered.
How much Barcelona earned after La Liga glory
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona’s La Liga title triumph earned the club a huge financial reward worth millions of euros.
The league’s payment system is based on TV revenue, team performance and commercial value.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@yen.com.gh.