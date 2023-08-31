Elorm is a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) alumnus and the founder of Elorm Farms

In an interview with YouTuber Wode Maya, he disclosed that he established his business with GH¢350

The business owner, who started the venture with four piglets in his mum's kitchen three years ago, can now boast of almost 200 animals

Elorm, a former student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana, has opened up about how he started his pig farms.

The business owner started his venture in his mother's kitchen, where he bought and raised his first four piglets.

Meet the former KNUST student who started his pig farms with GH¢350 in his mum's kitchen. Photo credit: Wodemaya.

Source: Facebook

How Elorm started funding the early stage of his business

The Agricultural Engineering degree holder told Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya that he purchased his first piglets with funds from his national service.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''I was paid GH¢350 then. That's what I used to start the business,'' he told Wode Maya.

An accomplish childhood desire

Growing up, Elorm, an animal enthusiast, wanted to become a farmer. He turned his passion into a venture as an adult, which has paid off. After three years of starting the business with four piglets, he can now boast of nearly 200 animals.

Elorm revealed that apart from raising and selling pigs, he also grows and sells other farm produce.

Watch the video below:

Meet the 2 Ghanaian friends who turned their passions into separate ventures

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that two Ghanaian friends, Emmanuel Teye Jnr and Kyere, turned their passions into flourishing businesses after losing their paying jobs five years ago.

Teye Jnr was laid off as an accounting manager and lost his source of income as a result, while Kyere also lost his field sales officer job.

The pair had to do menial jobs to survive, but life's unpleasant realities would compel them to start their own businesses.

Meet Kojo Soboh the founder of EMY Africa Awards

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh recalls reporting that business founder Kojo Soboh had quite an easy childhood and education due to his father's occupation as a geologist in the mines.

His father's work provided him and his family a comfortable existence, but the scion of the Soboh family would take a very different path.

The EMY Africa founder wanted to bring people together and entertain them, which would later influence his path to becoming an entertainer and event producer.

Kojo's life began in Prestea, where he attended the Prestea Goldfields School as a child. When his father relocated his family to the mining town of Bogoso, he was transferred to the Golden Star School. This is where Kojo discovered his passion for the arts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh