After they were laid off from their paying jobs five years ago, two Ghanaian friends converted their interests into thriving ventures

Emmanuel Teye Jnr heads QuickRent Africa, and Kyere makes a living by creating magnificent aquariums for clients

In an interview with JoyNews, the pair described their bumpy paths to starting their own businesses

Teye Jnr was laid off as an accounting manager and lost his source of income as a result, while Kyere also lost his field sales officer job.

Teye Jnr was laid off as an accounting manager and lost his source of income as a result, while Kyere also lost his field sales officer job.

Harsh realities compel friends to start their ventures

The pair had to do menial jobs to survive, but life's unpleasant realities would compel them to start their own businesses.

Teye's difficulties were compounded when COVID-19 struck Ghana. He had a rude awakening while searching for accommodation. The daunting search for a room compelled him to contact a friend in Kenya, leading to QuickRent Africa's formation.

Similarly, Kyere turned his love for aquariums into a business, a decision that landed him a major contract that propelled his venture to another level.

The duo spoke and detailed their journey, struggles, and becoming business owners with JoyNews.

Watch the video below:

