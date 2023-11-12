Ghanaian businessman Justice Amoh has offered to single-handedly refurbish the Block D face of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

The Justmoh Construction Limited CEO will finance the renovation at a reported cost of $1.2 million (GH¢14,276,148.00)

Several netizens have delivered compliments on social media in praise of him after it emerged that he will embark on the gesture

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Justmoh Construction Limited, Justice Amoh, has reportedly offered to single-handedly renovate the Block D unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

The gesture supports efforts by the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, who recently launched the Heal Komfo Anokye fund to raise $10 million to refurbish Ghana's second-largest teaching hospital.

Ghanaian businessman to renovate Block D of KATH at a reported cost of $1.2 million. Photo credit: @unis_queen (X)/Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

YEN.com.gh reported that KATH receives referrals from 12 of Ghana's 16 regions. However, it cannot provide a comfortable therapeutic environment.

"The leaking roofs, exposure of electrical cables, cracked walls is shameful. Let us put politics aside and work together to resolve this embarrassing situation. We can raise the $10 million collectively and give KATH a facelift," the Asantehene said during the launch of the Heal Komfo Anokye fund.

The businessman has been celebrated on social media after it emerged that he would finance the facelift.

See the post praising Amoh below:

Ghanaians commend Justice Amoh

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments praising the business owner.

@fawogyimiiko indicated:

That’s some huge money, GOD bless him a lot.

@unis_queen replied:

A lot paaaaa.

@michelle_sinbad stated:

Impressive and such a kind-hearted person.

@Lucyille commented:

Something your president cannot relate.

@Lovemint stated:

Kudos. Very impressive.

@STEROL17 indicated:

Wow, awesome.

