Mzbel, in an interview, explained why she was not at the funeral of long-time friend Tonardo's mother, and she disclosed that they were no longer friends

The singer said her decision to cut him off was after he allegedly made denigrating comments about her and her brand, and she says she is glad that happened

Mzbel claimed that she had wanted to cut off Tornado prior to that and called their friendship toxic, noting that she was not comfortable around him during the period

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian singer Mzbel has explained why she did not attend the funeral of Nana Tornado’s mother, Mrs. Beatrice Akuorkor Wood. According to her, she and the actor are no longer friends.

Mzbel speaks on her relationship with Tornado. Photo source: mzbel, nanatornado

Source: Instagram

Tornado's mother, Mrs. Akuorkor Wood, died in January 2025 at the Ridge Hospital and was laid to rest on March 22 in Tema.

The funeral was attended by many of Tornado’s close friends and fellow celebrities, including Big Akwes, Sunsum Ahuofedua, Adwoa Jannis, and Agradaa.

She was 75 and left behind five children, with Nana Tornado being the youngest. The burial took place at the Osu Cemetery, followed by final rites at the Tema Joint Church grounds.

Mzbel was noticeably absent from the funeral. Speaking with Sammy Kay Media, she said she was not present because she had ended her friendship with Tornado.

She disclosed that the decision was made after he allegedly made negative comments about her and her brand. She said those comments confirmed her feelings that the friendship had become toxic.

The singer said she had wanted to end the friendship for a long time because she no longer felt comfortable around him. She described the relationship as draining and said it no longer served her. According to her, what Tornado said was the final reason she needed to cut him off, adding that she was glad she did.

In 2023, Tornado and Mzbel had a fallout. He accused Mzbel of embarrassing him publicly and refusing to correct the damage when asked. However, they later reconciled and became friends again later that year.

Mzbel, a popular Ghanaian singer. Photo source: mzbel

Source: UGC

Mzbel's comments about Tornado causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bigchris_rocks said:

"Mzbel, you're right. That guy doesn't deserve to be a friend with any properly well-thinking individual. Sometimes I wonder if that guy is a human being."

thatsikagirl wrote:

"It is okay. Keep mute for once eeiii everyday bia friends this, friends that."

linkspodcast said:

"This girl doesn't want to grow up!!!! Why talk about this now?"

mercy.sharp said:

"Start what you can't finish. If he starts saying stuff, then you come and play the sympathy card."

Tornado details childhood experience

Tornado recently detailed some experiences he had during his childhood and the influence of religion in his upbringing.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor said he was from a very religious background, and his family did not agree with his way of life and tried to force religion down his throat.

The actor noted that the hyper-religious background of his parents made them try to change him into something he was not.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh