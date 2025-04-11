President John Mahama dressed in a naval uniform for the graduation ceremony of the Regular Career Course 63 officers

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces looked impressive in the uniform when he stepped out of his car

His outfit for the day has got people talking on social media, with some praising his uniform and others criticising him

President John Dramani Mahama wore a naval ceremonial uniform and has got several social media users amazed.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces wore the uniform to the graduation ceremony of the Regular Career Course 63 officers held at the Ghana Military Academy, Teshie.

President John Dramani Mahama wears a navy ceremonial uniform to attend a military graduation event. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 & @JDMahama

A video on X showed the President arriving at the Ghana Military Academy, Teshie and alighting from his car.

As he arrived, the crowd of people gathered there cheered for him - either to celebrate him or to show their admiration for his good looks in the uniform.

President Mahama then walked smartly to the podium where his seat was reserved. After reaching the area, he exchanged pleasantries with other dignitaries seated there.

President John Dramani Mahama in a military uniform. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Afterwards, the band played the national anthem and just like other uniformed officers present, President Mahama saluted until they had finished playing.

This is not the first time the statesman has dressed in an army uniform. In 2016, during his first tenure as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, he wore military dress to commission the naval headquarters complex at Burma Camp.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian comment on John Mahama’s naval uniform

Ghanaians on social media who saw the video shared their thoughts on the President’s attire. While some showered praises on him, others were not charitable with their words.

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X below:

@al_varo777 said:

“Mahama dier he guy o.”

@t1tann1 wrote:

“He never served, command in chief or not, he doesn’t deserve those uniforms.”

@_nursingguy said:

“There’s one thing that you can’t take away from @JDMahama — he looks stunning in military uniforms. And perhaps he’s the most military-looking president in Ghana’s history. Of course after Papa J!”

@kojocona wrote:

“It’s about showing up in style, with meaning, and with honour and JM is that kind of president!”

@mento_s3be said:

“Nana Addo ever dress for Military uniform??”

@K_Boomski wrote:

“If Nana Addo ever tried this like [expletive] go talk say he be dictator.”

@RashBala2 said:

“So they wanted the president to not use this car but to use the one they feel he should use? Thank God he uses this car.”

Mahama wears smock to deliver 2025 SONA

YEN.com.gh also reported that President Mahama dressed in a colourful smock to deliver the 2025 State of the Nation address.

The statesman's attire for the occasion met the expectations of many Ghanaians and social media comments were mostly upbeat.

Many netizens remarked on President Mahama's photos that were trending on social media and praised the leader's good fashion.

