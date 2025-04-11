Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana faced a cold reception from his teammates following a costly performance in the 2-2 Europa League draw against Lyon.

The Cameroonian was directly responsible for both of Lyon’s goals, including Rayan Cherki’s 95th-minute equaliser, as United squandered a 2-1 lead late in the match.

Andre Onana Isolated as Man Utd Stars Keep Distance After Lyon Blunders

It marked another disappointing outing for the 29-year-old, who now leads all Premier League goalkeepers with eight errors leading to goals across all competitions since the start of last season.

Andre Onana struggles vs Olympique Lyon

According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Onana received only limited support after the final whistle. Back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir offered a brief pat in the centre circle, but most United players appeared hesitant to engage.

"Onana was statuesque as players consoled him before he put his hands to his head. Nobody embraced him tightly. Some seemed reluctant," Luckhurst reported.

The game followed a tense build-up, as Lyon midfielder and former United player Nemanja Matic branded Onana “one of the worst keepers” in the club’s history.

His harsh words came in response to Onana’s own pre-match comments claiming United were “way better” than Lyon.

Despite mounting criticism, Onana remains manager Ruben Amorim’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Rayan Cherki scores Lyon's second goal past Andre Onana of Manchester United during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg match on April 10, 2025. Photo by Michael Steele.

Since Amorim’s appointment in November, the Cameroonian has held onto the No. 1 spot, with Bayindir making just six appearances all season, including four under the new boss.

Onana, who joined United from Inter Milan in 2023, is contracted at Old Trafford until June 2028.

However, his recent form — and apparent lack of support from teammates — may raise further questions about his long-term future at the club.

Why Andre Onana uses 'Vaseline' on his goalkeeper gloves

Onana has been seen applying a substance to his gloves before matches, though it's not Vaseline but a grip-enhancing product made specifically for goalkeepers.

According to Goal, the former Inter Milan shot-stopper was first spotted applying Vaseline to his gloves during Manchester United's match against Liverpool in April last year.

While Onana has often been seen applying a substance to his gloves before games, it's unclear if he did so during Thursday’s match.

Andre Onana has been seen applying a substance to his gloves before matches

According to The Athletic, Onana doesn’t use Vaseline specifically.

Instead, he uses a product “designed specifically to improve grip.”

Onana among worst Man United goalkeepers in history

Manchester United may be home to some of football’s greatest legends, but not every player has lived up to the club’s high standards.

Goalkeepers like Andre Onana struggled to replicate the form they showed before arriving at Old Trafford.

YEN.com.gh looks at six of the worst goalkeepers to ever wear the Manchester United shirt.

