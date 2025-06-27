The Bank of Ghana has cautioned stakeholders against dealing with 10 money transfer organisations operating in the remittance and foreign exchange market without regulatory approval.

The central bank warned that non-compliance with the directive will result in severe sanctions, including the withdrawal of the license to institutions in breach.

The message was directed at the public, banks, Dedicated Electronic Money Issuers (DEMIs) and and Enhanced Payment Service Providers (EPSPs).

In a statement, it listed the blacklisted organisations as ace Money Transfer, Remit Union, Remit Home, Roze Remit, Monty Global, Nairagram, I-Transfer, Hurupay, Eversend and Izi Send.

“By this notice, all market players are reminded of the above directives and entreated to comply accordingly.”

“Approved money transfer organisations are reminded to terminate their foreign exchange flows through their partner institutions only and to adhere strictly to all the guidelines in respect of their operations”.

Section 3.1 of the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 Act 723 states that a person shall not engage in the business of dealing in foreign exchange without a licence issued under this Act.

Section 15.3 of the Foreign Exchange Act states that each transfer of foreign exchange to or from Ghana shall be made through a person licensed to carry out the business of money transfers or any other authorised dealer.”

