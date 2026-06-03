A major fire outbreak has disrupted Accra's Central Business District on the 11th anniversary of the June 3rd disaster

Firefighters battled blazes at Makola and Tudu markets amid heavy rain and flooding in the area

The extent of damage remains unclear as authorities investigate the cause and assess the situation

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Fire has destroyed parts of Accra's Central Business District (CBD) on June 3, 2026, as Ghana marked the 11th anniversary of the June 3rd Circle disaster.

Fire guts shops at Makola and Tudu markets in Accra on June 3, 2026. Photo source: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Instagram

Different fire outbreaks occurred at the Makola Market and Tudu at night, as a heavy downpour caused flooding in the areas.

The fire swept through parts of the bustling commercial hubs, destroying merchandise and other valuables belonging to traders. The extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

As of the time of this report, around 22:20 GMT, firefighters were battling a major fire outbreak at Tudu and Makola Market in Accra, with over four fire engines deployed to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the Accra City Fire Station was the first to respond to the emergency after receiving reports of the incident.

To strengthen firefighting efforts, three additional fire engines from the Ministries, Parliament, and Industrial Area fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

According to the GNFS, all four fire engines were engaged in containment and extinguishing operations as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control.

Authorities have not yet established the cause of the fire. There is also no immediate information regarding casualties or injuries.

Firefighters remained at the scene as efforts continued to fully extinguish the blaze and prevent further destruction.

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Sad reactions to Makola and Tudu fire outbreaks

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Hajia Maryam Muhammed Usman said:

"3 June 2015 on Wednesday. And another 3 June 2026 on the same Wednesday."

Dada Theo said:

"Today marks the 11 years of that filling station 3rd June disaster, and today too..... Oh, Lord, have mercy on us."

Nana Amoako Xlim said:

"There should be lights out to prevent fallen cables from electrifying bystanders."

RiJoe Dee said:

"Fire service headquarters is makola and always market keeps burning, it means this institution is either not performing, or they're just playing draft."

Kwa Lisa said:

"But fire here no be Makola, this is just opposite Central police station and also close to Accra central water works…or you fit use Palace or bicycle line as the closest landmark…But using Makola, which is meters away from the fire incident, will send panic to people who will be calling people who sell at Makola to verify your claim or alert them to the news of the fire burn!"

Building collapses after downpour in Adenta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a storey building at Adenta had collapsed during a heavy downpour, trapping multiple people.

Rescue efforts were underway after police and fire service personnel responded to the scene.

Flooding and traffic disruptions have been reported across parts of Accra after the downpour on June 3.

Source: YEN.com.gh