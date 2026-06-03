A storey building in the Adentan district collapsed during a heavy downpour, trapping multiple people

Rescue efforts were underway after police and fire service personnel responded to the scene

Flooding and traffic disruptions have been reported across parts of Accra after the downpour on June 3

A storey building has collapsed in Adenta New Site in the Adenta Municipality in the Greater Accra Region on June 3, 2026.

The storey building collapsed during a heavy downpour in the evening.

A building collapsed during a downpour in Adenta. Credit: TONY KARUMBA

Source: Getty Images

Multiple reports indicated that several people have been trapped in the collapsed building.

Angel FM shared a video from the scene of the collapse.

Eyewitness said some of the people trapped could be heard calling for help, but there is no heavy equipment to clear the rubble for them to be rescued.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene of the incident after an hour and have so far managed to rescue three people.

A video from the scene of the incident shows several residents trying to rescue the people who had been trapped.

There has also been flooding in parts of Accra after the rains. For example, Joy News reported that parts of Circle were flooded after the rains.

There was also heavy traffic on the School Junction to Nanakrom to Katamanso road stretch due to flooding and a broken-down truck.

Notable building collapses in recent years

In February 2024, a school building collapsed on some primary school students at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

Over 50 primary students and some teachers were affected by the collapse in the Upper West Akim District.

The building collapsed when some students and teachers rushed into it when it started raining during their sports programme.

Strong winds during the downpour are believed to have caused the collapse, with 10 students injured and four severely injured.

A building under construction has collapsed at Roman Ridge in Accra on October 28, 2025.

under the collapsed building in the aftermath of the incident.

A building under construction collapses at Roman Ridge in Accra. Credit: Joy News

Source: Facebook

The fire service was able to rescue the 14 people trapped in the collapse.

In June 2025, Cape Coast was affected by some building collapses after some heavy rain.

Notably, the family house of a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, collapsed on June 25.

The unfortunate incident claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman after the collapse in the early hours of the day.

Before this, on June 21, a building collapsed during a downpour in Cape Coast, leading to the death of two elderly persons, including a famous photographer.

Flooding after heavy rainfall in Accra

YEN.com.gh reported that rain on May 18 led to some flooding in parts of Accra, with social media users highlighting the extreme situation at Taifa.

Videos online showed some cars submerged amid the heavy rains. Homes were also overcome with flood waters, prompting renewed concerns about buildings built in waterways.

Source: YEN.com.gh