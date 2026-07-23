The Bank of Ghana issued a notice on 22 July 2026 flagging the widespread refusal of pesewa coins and GH¢1 and GH¢2 coins by traders and transport operators

The central bank confirmed all coins in circulation remain valid legal tender and have not been demonetised or withdrawn

The notice follows an earlier Bank of Ghana warning dated 14 July 2026 on the physical misuse and defacement of cedi banknotes and coins

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The Bank of Ghana has put traders, transport operators and businesses on notice over the unlawful rejection of coins, warning that no entity has the right to refuse legal tender on grounds of personal preference or inconvenience.

In a public notice dated 22 July 2026, the central bank said it had observed with concern the persistent and widespread refusal of the 1, 5, 10, 20 and 50 pesewa coins, along with the GH¢1 and GH¢2 coins, across commercial transactions in the country.

The Bank of Ghana warns against the rejection of cedi coins. Credit: Doug Berry/RODWORKS

Source: Getty Images

The Bank of Ghana clarified that every coin it has issued remains valid legal tender for settling debts and conducting transactions nationwide, and that none of the denominations in question have been demonetised or removed from circulation.

The central bank stated in a statement on Facebook that no trader, transport operator, business entity or individual holds any discretion to unilaterally decline coins in payment for goods or services, regardless of their reasons for doing so.

The notice made clear that citing low value, inconvenience or personal preference does not constitute a lawful basis for refusal.

Punishments you risk for rejecting cedi coins

According to the Currency Act, someone would fall foul of this directive if they refused to sell any article exposed for sale because coins are offered.

The punishments for this crime are:

A fine

Jail time

Any person who is guilty of an offence under this part of the Currency Act shall be liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years.

The person found guilty shall also be liable to a fine not exceeding two hundred and fifty Ghanaian pounds, or to both such imprisonment and such fine.

Source: YEN.com.gh