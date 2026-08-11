A Nigerian man shared the 2026 WAEC result of Ekuit Mary Anthony, head girl of Federal Government Girls College Ikot Obio Itong, on 7 August 2026

Mary scored A1 in five subjects and earned B grades in four others, placing her among the standout performers of the 2026 WASSCE cycle

Ojo Titilope, who shared the result, praised Mary as a student who had never disappointed her school, her parents, or herself

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A Nigerian teacher's tribute to his school's head girl has set social media buzzing after he shared her exceptional 2026 WAEC results online.

Nigerian head girl Ekuit Mary Anthony excels in the 2026 WAEC, scoring A1 in five subjects. Image credit: Ojo Titilope/Facebook

Source: UGC

Ojo Titilope took to social media on 7 August 2026 to celebrate Ekuit Mary Anthony, the head girl of Federal Government Girls College Ikot Obio Itong, Ukam Mkpat Enin, in Akwa Ibom State.

In his post, Titilope described Mary as:

"The headgirl any good school will ever wish to have," adding that she had consistently stood by her school, her parents, and herself. He signed off the tribute with a bold prediction, declaring that the world awaits "one of the best lawyers."

Mary Anthony's Impressive 2026 WAEC Scores

Mary sat the West African Senior School Certificate Examination as a 2026 candidate and returned results that left little room for debate.

She scored A1 in five subjects: Christian Religious Studies, Government, Civic Education, Digital Technologies, and Home Management.

She also earned a B2 in both Economics and General Mathematics, and a B3 in Literature in English and English Language.

The performance positioned her firmly among the high achievers of the 2026 WASSCE cycle and drew widespread admiration from Nigerians across the country.

The Facebook post below has the school’s Head Girl’s 2026 WAEC result.

Reactions to Head Girl's WAEC result

The post attracted a flood of congratulatory messages from social media users, many of whom were moved by the young student's achievement.

Sanctus Edem said:

"That girl is a treasure meant for IKONO MAN ONLY."

Nelson Desmond wrote:

"Hmmmm sharp u will go far in life."

Ima-Abasi Collins Anazodo said:

"Congratulations baby girl."

Mavis Chinonso commented:

"Congratulations, girl."

Joesong Archibong added:

"Congratulations to her!!! Anything committed to your hand has always been of a great result, Dr Congratulations to you too, Kingman."

Teacher who sat WAEC exam displays result

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian teacher who registered for a secondary school examination purely on a whim found himself at the centre of an online conversation after sharing the results that followed.

Okwaraejesu Ugochukwu Valentine sat the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as a school candidate, admitting in a Facebook post on August 7, 2026, that boredom was the only motivation behind his decision to register.

The result slip he shared told a story far more impressive than his lighthearted reasons for sitting the exam.

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Source: YEN.com.gh