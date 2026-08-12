Denmark has set a minimum monthly disposable income figure that foreign nationals must demonstrate to qualify for a study visa

The required threshold is calculated after tax and essential expenses have been deducted, not from gross income

The total amount applicants must show depends on the length of their programme, multiplied by the monthly figure

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Denmark has published the minimum disposable income a foreign national must hold each month to qualify for a Danish study visa, setting a clear financial benchmark for prospective students from Ghana and beyond.

According to the Danish government, applicants must demonstrate that at least DKK 7,426 remains in their account every month after tax and all essential living costs have been settled.

Denmark mandates a minimum monthly disposable income of DKK 7,426 for foreign nationals to qualify for a study visa, impacting applicants' financial commitments. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The figure represents what is genuinely available, not a gross salary or pre-deduction earnings.

How Denmark calculates the total required amount

Danish authorities have outlined a straightforward formula for applying the monthly threshold. Official guidance from the Danish government states:

"You have sufficient funds, if your disposable amount corresponds to DKK 7,426 (2026 level) per month. You must multiply the amount with the number of months you will be studying at a higher educational programme in Denmark."

The practical implication is that the longer the programme, the larger the sum an applicant must demonstrate.

A student enrolled in a two-year degree, for example, would need to show proof of funds covering 24 months of disposable income, a figure that runs into tens of thousands of cedis for Ghanaian applicants considering Denmark as a study destination.

What Ghanaian applicants should know

The income threshold is one of the most critical components of the Danish study visa application process. Alongside the financial requirement, prospective students are expected to submit a range of supporting documents as part of a complete application.

For Ghanaians exploring the option of higher education in Denmark, the monthly disposable income bar represents a considerable financial commitment, one that must be maintained for the entire duration of study rather than simply demonstrated at the point of application.

The 2026 figure of DKK 7,426 per month applies to the current application cycle, and applicants should verify whether this amount is adjusted in subsequent years before submitting their documentation.

Denmark launches job website helping foreigners

Denmark has launched an official government website giving skilled foreign workers direct access to job vacancies across the country.

The platform is publicly accessible and requires no registration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh