The Upper West Regional Police Command dismantled an armed robbery gang operating across the Wa West District and Wa Municipality

Six suspects were arrested after the gang attacked victims with machetes and forced them to reveal their Mobile Money PINs to steal funds

Police are still searching for two fleeing suspects, including the gang's alleged armourer, as forensic analysis of recovered phones continues

The Upper West Regional Police Command has broken up an armed robbery gang that terrorised communities across the Wa West District and Wa Municipality, arresting six suspects following a series of intelligence-led operations.

According to the Police, the suspects attacked victims, inflicted machete wounds on them and forced them to disclose their Mobile Money (MoMo) Personal Identification Numbers (PINs), which were subsequently used to transfer money from the victims' accounts to the suspects' MoMo accounts.

Ghana police arrest the Upper West robbery gang accused of extorting MoMo PINs at machete point from victims. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Six suspects arrested across Wa districts

According to a report by GhanaWeb, those taken into custody have been identified as Amadu Moro, Adama Yussif, Iddrissu Adama, Korika Issaka, Zakaria Brigi, and Nasiru Abdul Rahman.

Investigators linked three of the suspects directly to a string of attacks at specific communities, including Kpenateng Junction, Kulkpara-Dapoha, Kpenateng, and Piisi-Dapoha, carried out between March and August 2026.

The Police stated that preliminary investigations have linked Adama Yussif, Amadu Moro and the deceased Nasiru Abdul Rahman, who are believed to be key members of the gang, to robbery incidents at those locations.

Rahman subsequently died from injuries sustained before or during his apprehension, with his death recorded at the Upper West Regional Hospital.

GH¢22,000 stolen, phones seized for forensic analysis

The gang accumulated roughly GH¢22,070 in cash through their attacks, with an additional GH¢3,274 moved through MoMo transfers.

Seven mobile phones recovered during the operation have been handed over for forensic examination, which investigators expect will provide further evidence of the transactions and the gang's wider network.

Two suspects remain at large. Police are searching for Haruna, 30, identified as the gang's alleged armourer, and Amadu Mahamudu, 24. The manhunt is ongoing.

Most wanted MoMo murder suspect arrested

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a suspect wanted in connection with the killing of Ashaiman mobile money agent Atsu Bigah had been arrested in Côte d’Ivoire after months on the run.

The arrest was reportedly carried out by Ivorian authorities, with the suspect expected to be extradited to Ghana to assist with investigations.

Authorities in both countries were working together, although details surrounding the arrest and the extradition timeline remained unclear.

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Source: YEN.com.gh