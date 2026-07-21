The Ghana Police Service intercepted 1,054 vehicles in Greater Accra alone as part of a broader national enforcement exercise

Officers targeted cars fitted with unauthorised sirens, strobe lights, beacon lights, improvised horns, and illegal modifications

The nationwide crackdown launched on June 15, 2026 has now reached a total of 4,627 vehicles intercepted across Ghana

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Police Service has intercepted 4,627 vehicles across the country in an ongoing crackdown targeting unauthorised warning devices and illegal modifications fitted to motor vehicles.

The Service disclosed the figures in an official statement posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Ghana police impound over 1,000 vehicles in Accra siren crackdown. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service.

Source: UGC

According a report by Citinewsroom, of the total vehicles stopped nationwide, 1,054 were intercepted within the Greater Accra Region alone.

Devices confiscated across the capital

Officers focused their attention on vehicles equipped with prohibited apparatus, including sirens, strobe lights, beacon lights, improvised horns, and various custom alterations not permitted under Ghanaian traffic law.

During the exercise, law enforcement personnel educated non-compliant drivers on the relevant provisions of the Road Traffic Regulations before removing and seizing the illegal devices from the affected vehicles.

The operation targets what the police describe as a growing culture of unauthorised modifications that undermine road order and compromise public safety.

National exercise now in its second month

The broader initiative was launched on June 15, 2026 and has since expanded across multiple regions of the country.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed that enforcement will continue in all regions and that further action will be taken against motorists who persist in violating traffic regulations.

The Service stated that the exercise is aimed at restoring order on Ghanaian roads, improving road safety standards, and ensuring that all motorists comply with existing traffic laws.

Authorities have not yet indicated a deadline for the operation, signalling that the crackdown is intended as a sustained effort rather than a one-off intervention.

MTTD arrests 13 drivers over illegal siren

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thirteen drivers had been arrested by the MTTD for the unauthorised use of sirens and emergency lights on the Kasoa–Winneba Highway.

The offenders were intercepted at Budumburam on May 30, 2026 and later educated on the relevant provisions of the Road Traffic Regulations.

Authorities removed the illegal equipment, issued warning letters, and reiterated their commitment to enforcing road safety laws across the region.

Source: YEN.com.gh