Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, after 10 years together

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner confirmed his marriage with a photo of the couple's wedding bands shared on Instagram

Despite Ronaldo's famous friendships with global stars, none of them attended the close-knit ceremony

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez kept their wedding remarkably private, with only five people reportedly present for the close-knit civil ceremony.

The couple exchanged vows on Tuesday, August 11, marking the latest chapter in a decade-long relationship.

Ronaldo confirmed the marriage by sharing a photograph of their matching wedding bands on Instagram, roughly a year after proposing to Georgina.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's private wedding in Cascais was attended by their kids. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

A representative for the football star confirmed the details, stating, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were married today in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, and are now officially husband and wife. The ceremony was a private and close-knit moment attended by their five children."

Cascais, a coastal resort town around 20 miles west of Lisbon, provided the setting for the low-key ceremony.

Who attended Ronaldo's private wedding?

The decision to keep the wedding private meant several famous figures associated with Ronaldo were absent.

Despite his friendships with stars such as Rio Ferdinand, Piers Morgan, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and content creator IShowSpeed, none reportedly attended.

Instead, the couple's five children - Cristiano Junior, twins Eva and Mateo, and Alana Martina - were present.

Ronaldo and Georgina also experienced heartbreak in 2022 when their son Ángel died shortly after birth, while their daughter Bella Esmeralda survived.

The guest list has only added to the fascination surrounding the wedding, with fans praising Ronaldo and Georgina for keeping the occasion away from the spotlight.

Rather than staging a star-studded celebration, the couple chose to share the milestone with their closest family.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez opted for a close-knit wedding instead of a star-studded ceremony. Photo by Marco Ravagli.

Source: Getty Images

What's next for Ronaldo after private wedding?

Ronaldo will now turn his attention back to football, with Al-Nassr beginning their 2026/27 Saudi Pro League campaign just four days after the wedding, according to Sky Sports.

They face Al Fateh on August 15 at the King Saud University Stadium.

Considering the 41-year-old had been absent throughout the team's pre-season, it remains to be seen if head coach Ange Postecoglou will field Ronaldo in the game.

Nonetheless, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus star will hope to lead Al-Nassr to another league title after ending their seven-year wait for top-flight glory last season.

How Ronaldo's kids inspired his proposal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo’s children played an unexpected role in inspiring him to propose to Georgina Rodríguez.

The Portuguese star said the proposal was unplanned, but a touching moment involving his children convinced him that the time was right.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh