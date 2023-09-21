Ghanaian innovator Kwaku Sylvester has manufactured a Jeep Wrangler prototype in Asesewa in Ghana's Eastern Region

In a video, he is seen enjoying a test ride in his self-made domestic whip with Ghanaian social media personality Nana Tea

The clip, posted to Facebook by Nana Tea, drew diverse reactions from people online, where many admired the innovation

Kwaku Sylvester, a Ghanaian innovator and natal of Asesewa in Ghana's Eastern Region, has built a Jeep Wrangler prototype using his limited resources.

He was filmed taking a test ride in his self-made domestic vehicle in the company of Ghanaian social media star and philanthropist Nana Tea, born James Annor Tetteh.

Ghanaian Kwaku Sylvester builds Jeep Wrangler prototype. Photo credit: Nana Tea.

Social media star shares visuals

Nana Tea posted visuals of their time out in the home-made Jeep Wrangler on his vibrant Facebook account, writing:

''Manufactured in Ghana from Asesewa in the Eastern Region by Kwaku Sylvester(Sly). Asesewa Jeep Wrangler.

''He said Shatta Wale can come for it for his music video shoot since he's for the street boys and he's also from the street. Shatta kindly showed him some love. It could be his turning point. We know what you can do. Tag him till he sees this,'' he captioned the video.

In a subsequent post, the social media personality uploaded images in which he posed in the whip. Kwaku Sylvester also posed beside his vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Kwaku's innovation

People, especially Ghanaians, reached out to either draw the attention of the musician Shatta Wale or praise Kwaku's innovation.

Tetteh Daniel commented:

Well done, Sylvester.

John Gameli Galley claimed:

Government won't help him to he's not a foreigner.

Newton Bedzrah tagged the musician:

Charles Nii Armah Mensah.

Samuel Tetteh stated:

Krobo is shining.

Solobwoy Kemzy Atter commented:

Thank you, Nana Tee. God bless you.

WorldBvss Khartel commented:

Shatta wale(shatta movement)) We know sey you be the street king. You know road pass so abeg put our brother on. Music King, baba, show your powers.

Dhope Sagaar posted:

Shatta wale(shatta movement) Abeg help us boss.

Ashesi University Alumnus builds prototype vehicle with motorised surfboard functions

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian engineer and innovator Nii-Lon Musk, born Nii Amartei Amarteifio, has built a prototype vehicle with motorised surfboard functions that can transport a single person over short distances.

The Ashesi University alumnus posted impressive visuals of his work called Afrosurfer on his Twitter platform.

The young innovator could be seen moving around on the Afrosurfer in the compound of a house, where he was captured on tape.

