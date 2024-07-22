The National Communications Authority has responded to criticism of its management of the telecoms sector

#DissolveNCAboard has been trending online in protest of the high data cost and unreliable data supply

The authority since stated that the classification of MTN as a Significant Market Power was not punitive

The National Communications Authority has defended its management of the telecommunication sector amid concerns over data costs and constraints put on MTN Ghana.

The authority's comments on the telecommunications sector came after some citizen outrage led to #DissolveNCAboard trending online.

In a statement, it defended the data costs in Ghana, saying it implemented measures such as asymmetric interconnection rates, tariff parity, and technology neutrality.

“Furthermore, data from a report published by cable.co.uk, and reviewed by the Authority as part of a regular Billing Monitoring exercise, ranked Ghana 3rd in Africa as the country with the cheapest cost pricing for mobile internet data and 2nd in the West African Region.”

The authority also responded to renewed concerns about MTN's status as a Significant Market Power, which took effect on June 9, 2020.

The regulator declared MTN Ghana as SMP under the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), to correct the imbalance in the voice, data, and SMS market segments and facilitate more competition.

The authority stressed that the classification was not intended to punish or stifle MTN’s operations but to ensure a level playing field.

"These measures enable other operators to compete effectively, offer sustainable pricing, and invest in improving service quality."

MTN's price increases

MTN Ghana last increased the prices of its product offerings on November 28, 2023.

The telecommunications company said the price increase is due to increased operational costs.

MTN offers several products, including data zone, midnight, social media, and regular bundles. The new prices were captured in an update on the MTN website.

Before the 2023 increases, MTN last made significant price changes on November 14, 2022.

NDC MPs kick against new 5G 'billionaire' deal

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament questioned the legality of the 5G deal awarded to Next Gen Infraco.

In a statement, the minority said the lack of parliamentary approval rendered the transaction unlawful, null, and void.

The Akufo-Addo government is partnering with seven companies to deliver 5G mobile internet under Next Gen Infraco.

