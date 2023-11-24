Global site navigation

MTN Ghana To Increase Prices From November 28, Explains Reasons In Message To Customers
Industry

MTN Ghana To Increase Prices From November 28, Explains Reasons In Message To Customers

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
  • MTN Ghana will increase the prices of its product offerings from November 28, 2023
  • The telecommunications company said the increase in the prices is due to increased operational costs
  • MTN Ghana said it will reveal the new prices on its website on November 28, 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghana's biggest telecom company, MTN, will be increasing the prices of its various product offerings, starting November 28, 2023.

MTN has explained that these price increases are due to increased operational costs.

MTN to raise prices
MTN Ghana will announce the new prices on its website. Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The new prices will be captured in an update on the MTN website. The telecommunication company has yet to reveal the new prices and has urged customers to revisit its website on November 28.

"Mark your calendars and revisit us after 28th November for all the fresh details on our tarrif changes," it said.

Read also

Ghana to get 5G soon: NCA boss Joe Anokye reveals grand plan

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

MTN has several products, including data zone bundles, midnight bundles, social media bundles, regular bundles, etc.

MTN last made significant price changes about a year ago, on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Lady calls MTN customer service over suspension of zone bundle offer

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young lady demanding answers from MTN over their internet data packages had caused a stir online.

In a TikTok video, the lady appealed to the telco giant to fix their challenges and get the zone bundle package back and running.

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the lady's comment.

MTN apologises to customers over suspension of zone bundle offer

MTN issued a press release apologising to customers after the suspension of the zone bundle.

Read also

Official Starter tries to raise $5,000 for market women he dances with

In the release, the telco giant said it was liaising with the NCA, the industry regulator, to get the affordable data package restored.

MTN Ghana also assured customers that it would continue to roll out affordable products and packages.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel