Ghana's biggest telecom company, MTN, will be increasing the prices of its various product offerings, starting November 28, 2023.

MTN has explained that these price increases are due to increased operational costs.

MTN Ghana will announce the new prices on its website. Source: Getty Images

The new prices will be captured in an update on the MTN website. The telecommunication company has yet to reveal the new prices and has urged customers to revisit its website on November 28.

"Mark your calendars and revisit us after 28th November for all the fresh details on our tarrif changes," it said.

MTN has several products, including data zone bundles, midnight bundles, social media bundles, regular bundles, etc.

MTN last made significant price changes about a year ago, on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Lady calls MTN customer service over suspension of zone bundle offer

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young lady demanding answers from MTN over their internet data packages had caused a stir online.

In a TikTok video, the lady appealed to the telco giant to fix their challenges and get the zone bundle package back and running.

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the lady's comment.

MTN apologises to customers over suspension of zone bundle offer

MTN issued a press release apologising to customers after the suspension of the zone bundle.

In the release, the telco giant said it was liaising with the NCA, the industry regulator, to get the affordable data package restored.

MTN Ghana also assured customers that it would continue to roll out affordable products and packages.

