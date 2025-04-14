Captain Smart, in a video, called for a ban on all foreign soap operas being broadcast on the numerous TV stations in Ghana

The media personality called out his employers, Onua TV and some prominent Ghanaian TV stations like Adom TV and UTV, for showing telenovelas

Captain Smart urged Ghanaian TV stations to stop paying huge sums of money for telenovela viewership rights and invest in the local movie industries

Popular Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has called for a ban on the showing of foreign soap operas or telenovelas on all the broadcast stations in the country.

Media personality Captain Smart calls for a ban on foreign telenovelas on all Ghanaian TV channels. Photo source: @captainsmartofficial

Speaking on his Onua Maakye show on Onua TV, the renowned journalist shared that he would cancel the showing of soap operas on TV if he were the President of Ghana.

Captain Smart called out his employers, Onua TV and some prominent Ghanaian TV stations like Adom TV and UTV, for making telenovelas a big part of the daily programming.

The media personality noted that the local stations did not have to show foreign soap operas as Ghanaian movies were not shown in foreign countries.

He said that it was senseless for the TV stations to be showing telenovelas, where Ghanaians were doing voiceovers for the foreign actors, who starred in the projects and spoke their local dialects.

Captain Smart kneels for prayers before the Chief Imam Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. Photo source: @accrahype

Captain Smart claimed that most TV stations spend $150,000 to secure the viewership rights to a single foreign soap opera to broadcast it to their huge audience in Ghana.

He called on the TV stations to divert the massive funds used to secure the telenovela viewership rights and rather invest a fraction of it into the Ghallywood and Kumawood movie industries to help them thrive.

Captain Smart noted that prominent actors like Lil Win, Mercy Asiedu, Emelia Brobbey and others would constantly feature in movies and get paid well if massive investments are made in the local movie industries.

Watch the video below:

Captain Smart's criticisms of telenovelas stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jerico commented:

"I support you. I was wondering about this. They're the ones who spoilt our movie industry."

Cutie Innocentia said:

"You are telling the truth, but you are close to the President so tell him err."

Adepa27 commented:

"This is a bitter truth paaaa. You are right, Uncle Captain."

NANA TINYASE wrote:

"Captain, please thank you soo much. You have said it all, and please, the funny thing some TV stations show (Fa sika bɛgye sika)."

