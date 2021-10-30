A former Starr FM presenter, Robert Nii Arday Clegg, has passed the New York State Bar exam

In a LinkedIn post, he revealed that he achieved that on his first attempt

Clegg shared a photo along with a message announcing the feat

Ghanaian lawyer and journalist, Robert Nii Arday Clegg, has passed the New York State Bar exam, he announced on social media.

The former Starr FM presenter expressed excitement as he made public his achievement.

Clegg clocked the new milestone 15 years after he qualified as a lawyer in Ghana and seven years after earning his Master of Laws degree (LLM) from Harvard Law School.

LinkedIn post

''15 years after I qualified as a lawyer in Ghana, 7 years after my Harvard LL.M., I am happy to announce that I passed the New York State Bar Exam at the ripe age of 45 - first attempt,'' he said.

He credited God for the achievement, saying, ''to God be the Glory''. Clegg achieved a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana before heading to Harvard.

The Univerisity of Ghana alumnus has several awards to his credit, including the Television Current Affairs Host of the Year 2012 by the Radio and Television Personalities (RTP) Awards in Ghana.

Clegg launched his book titled Corporate Governance: The Boardroom, The Bottom Line & Beyond in 2020.

First-Class UEW Alumna

Meanwhile, a University of Education, Winneba (UEW) alumna, Celestine Esi Adzayi, emerged the Overall Best Candidate during the 37th graduation ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

The 25-year-old was also crowned the Best First Attempt and Best Female Candidate of the Level 3 CA professional examination, Joy News reported.

Adzayi earned a first-class in Business Administration (Accounting) from UEW in 2020 before joining the ICAG on scholarship.

