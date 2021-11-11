The foundation has constructed similar community projects in some parts of the country to augment government efforts to accelerate learning

The library gives school children of Awutu Beraku a place to study and reference their school homework.

Constructed with the support of the Ghana Library Authority, the library also has an ICT facility for students to conduct research in their studies

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin has commissioned an ultramodern library at Awutu Beraku in the Awutu Senya West Constituency of the Central Region.

The library is the first of three constructed by the Eugene Arhin Foundation in the Awutu Senya West Constituency with the support of the Ghana Library Authority and the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications(GIFEC).

Eugene Arhin Foundation Builds New Library For Awutu Beraku Community

Source: Original

The library presented to the chiefs and elders on Wednesday, 10th November 2021 was built to help develop and improve the reading habit of students in the community as well as to positively impact their studies and academic performance.

The State-of-Art library can accommodate 30 people at a time and also comes with an ICT facility and a car park for visitors.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Eugene Arhin Foundation Builds New Library For Awutu Beraku Community

Source: Original

In his remarks, Mr. Arhin encouraged his constituents to make good use of the facility as education has been identified as the surest way out of poverty.

He thanked the President for giving him the opportunity to serve in his government and asked the people of Awutu Senya West to pray and support H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo so more of these projects will come to the constituency.

Eugene Arhin Foundation Builds New Library For Awutu Beraku Community

Source: Original

Ghanaian Photographer to Build Africa's Largest Photo Library

In a related story, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that A Ghanaian photographer identified as Paul, has aspired to build the biggest photo library in Africa, which is the first of its kind in Ghana.

Narrating his story to Humans of New York, Paul indicated that he decided to undertake the project in order to provide a rich resource for Ghanaian and African photographers who are unable to access such a wealth of knowledge.

So far, he has collected 30,000 books, registered his nonprofit in Ghana, formed a Board of Directors consisting of Ghanaian educators and business people as well as, met ministers and government officials.

Source: Yen.com.gh