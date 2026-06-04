A young man has earned praise after sharing information with persons seeking to study in the US at the tertiary level

He posted a video listing the top 10 schools that offer full funding to international students

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the information provided by the young man

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An education content creator @williamlebeau_1, has enlightened students from Ghana and other countries who plan to pursue tertiary education in the US.

This comes after he took to TikTok to share a video where he highlighted several universities that provide full scholarships to students pursuing bachelor's degrees.

A young man in the US lists American universities offering scholarships to international undergraduate students in 2026. Image credit: @Maskot, nico_blue/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With this, he listed 10 top universities in the US that offer full scholarships to international students based on their financial needs.

The 10 US universities are below:

Cornell University

Brown University

Dartmouth College

Columbia University

Vanderbilt University

University of Notre Dame

Washington University in St. Louis

Rice University

Emory University

New York University

American universities are known to offer an endless pool of resources, an attractive proposition to international students from across the globe. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: AFP

Dartmouth College, for instance, has announced on its website that beginning with the Class of 2026, it will not consider a student's ability to pay when making admission decisions for international students.

"Dartmouth College has scholarships and loans available to international students, which includes an allowance for travel to the U.S. We understand that your circumstances may be unique and our office will help in any way we can. Dartmouth has expanded its longstanding need-blind admissions policy to include all international citizens, beginning with the Class of 2026. More financial aid detail is available for international students within your student aid application path", the statement read.

At the time of writing, the video had generated over 1,000 likes and 48 comments.

Watch the TikTok video which showed the US universities

Reactions to scholarship opportunities in the US

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the information made available, with many thanking the young man for enlightening them on what it takes to study in the US.

RNthrr wrote:

"Do you have a list of colleges that give 100% or full-ride scholarships to international students transferring for sophomore year?"

Larkins | Family indicated:

"My son was accepted to Dartmouth, Class of 2030, full ride. Go Green!"

Mama Grace wrote:

"I applied to the University of Rochester with my SHS certificate but I did not gain admission and was told to reapply as a transfer student. I am currently studying at a university in Ghana, pursuing a four-year degree programme in Logistics and Transport."

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"Thank you very much for enlightening some of us on this. Many are eager to study abroad but are limited by funding. This will go a long way in helping us."

Tyrone Marhguy gets Ivy League university scholarship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tyrone Marhguy, a former student of Achimota School in Accra, secured a full scholarship to study in the US.

Tyrone gained admission to further his education at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania.

Having excelled in his Senior High School education despite encountering numerous challenges, he is set to pursue a degree in Computer Engineering in the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh