The old man recently made the world proud after disclosing he had bagged his PhD at 89

According to media reports, the old man, Manfred Steiner always wanted to be a physicist

His achievement impressed many people across the world who camped on social media to shower him with praises

Yes We Can, was a popular slogan that former US President Barrack Obama used and actually got into office.

Steiner did not let health problems deter him from his race to bagging a PhD. Photo: Manfred Steiner.

Two decades struggle

The same can be told of an 89-year old man from Rhode Island who recently achieved his lifelong dream after years of keeping at it.

YEN.com.gh has learned, Manfred Steiner recently became an inspiration to many people across the world after bagging his first-ever PhD physiology.

According to Fox2Detroit, Steiner finally achieved the milestone after spending about two decades working towards it and probably a lifetime thinking about the same.

The old man recently moved many netizens after announcing to the world that he had finally earned his PhD and actually becoming a physicist, something he chased for years.

Information reaching YEN.com.gh newsdesk intimate that Steiner earned his PhD from the Brown University in Providence.

Steiner could not keep calm after achieving the milestone because it was something he really wanted with all his heart and soul.

An inspiration to the young generation

One thing that stood out in the whole Steiner story is the fact that he did not let health problems and complications deter him from getting his PhD.

"But I made it, and this was the most gratifying point in my life, to finish it," Steiner said on Wednesday, November 10, at his home in East Providence, moments after his graduation.

The old man disclosed that he was inspired to become a physicist after reading about Albert Einstein and Max Planck when he was still a teenager in Vienna.

He insisted that he admired the precision of physics hence his push to become one in future.

Steiner revealed that his mum and uncle encouraged him to study medicine after World War II, holding it was a better choice in turbulent times.

He heard them and pursued medicine, earning his first medical degree from the University of Vienna in 1955.

Dream come true

Steiner then moved to the United States just a few weeks after graduation, where he had a successful career studying blood and blood disorders.

Well, he chased his dream and finally achieved it in a move that impressed and inspired many netizens.

Quite a number camped on different social media platforms to laud Steiner on his latest achievement.

A host insisted that they would really love to be like him when they grow up, lol.

