Rev. Dr James Yamoah has been sentenced to 14 days in jail for contempt of the Adenta High Court on Thursday, June 11, 2026

The Ghana Christian University College (GCUC) President was jailed after a contempt application was filed against him

The sentence stemmed from a case against Ghana Christian University over unqualified student admissions that continues in court

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Rev. Dr James Yamoah, the president of the Greater Accra Region-based tertiary institution Ghana Christian University College (GCUC), has been sentenced to a 14-day jail term.

The Adenta High Court jails Ghana Christian University president Rev Dr James Yamoah for a 14-day jail term. Photo source: Ghana Christian University College

Source: Facebook

An Adenta High Court handed the jail sentence to the prominent academician on Thursday, June 11, 2026, in the case Republic v. Rev. Dr James Yamoah, Ex Parte Josephine Sackey.

Why was Ghana Christian University President jailed?

According to reports, James Yamoah was sentenced to 14 days in prison for contempt of court.

The contempt sentence stemmed from an ongoing lawsuit filed by Josephine Sackey against the Ghana Christian University College and the University for Development Studies (UDS).

The plaintiff had sued the two universities for allegedly admitting and graduating unqualified students into Ghana’s health sector.

Court documents indicated that Yamoah sacked a lecturer who took action against his university over the allegations while the case involving Josephine Sackey was still pending.

The court found that the university president took the action during the pendency of the case, and it amounted to conduct that prejudiced the proceedings and showed disrespect to the High Court's authority.

As such, the plaintiff, through her legal counsel, Justice Abdulai of Crown Legal Bureau, filed an application for contempt, seeking sanctions against James Yamoah over his conduct.

The Adenta High Court judge subsequently convicted and sentenced the university president to 14 days’ imprisonment.

The application argued that the punishment would serve as a deterrent and reinforce respect for the rule of law and Ghana’s justice delivery system.

The main case involving the allegations of unqualified students gaining admission and graduating remains before the Adenta High Court for determination.

Prominent Nigerian professor jailed in the US

Nkechy Ezeh, a tenured professor and the 2018 West Michigan Woman of the Year, was remanded into custody on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, to begin her nearly six-year sentence immediately.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Ezeh’s scheme involved placing her family members on a "ghost payroll", where they received hundreds of thousands of dollars for little to no work.

A respected Nigerian professor, Dr Nkechy Ezeh, goes to jail in the US for allegedly syphoning $1.4 million donor funds. Image credit: @cdrafrica

Source: UGC

She also utilised "money mules" to wire large sums of the stolen funds to her family in Nigeria.

While the children she served, 72% of whom lived below the federal poverty line, lost out on meals and transportation, Ezeh used the organisation’s funds to pay for travel to Hawaii, Europe, and Africa, as well as a high-end family wedding.

The fallout from Ezeh’s greed was catastrophic. The ELNC, which had helped nearly 8,000 children over its lifetime, was forced to close its doors in 2023.

The closure resulted in the immediate layoff of 35 employees, leaving hundreds of vulnerable families without essential preschool resources.

Man imprisoned in the US for fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man was imprisoned in the US for fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents.

32-year-old Nigerian Atuchukwu Markrufus Onyeanusi had been indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2025 and pleaded guilty on February 27, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh