A total of 25 pregnant teenagers have been recorded as pregnant BECE candidates

The pregnancies were recorded in Ajumako, Mando, Bisease, Ocheso and Sonkwa

Some of the candidates were breastfeeding mothers to babies and toddlers as well

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District in the Central Region, has recorded a total of 25 pregnant teenagers who are part of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

In a report filed by Starrfmonline.com, out of the centers visited, Ajumako had seven teenage pregnant candidates, Mando recorded four, Bisease recorded eight, Ocheso recorded three while Sonkwa also had three pregnant teenagers.

According to the report, some of the candidates were breastfeeding mothers to babies and toddlers.

Students seated for an examination Photo credit: Graphic.com.gh

Source: UGC

While they sat for their exams, they had relatives taking care of their children.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Out of the total number of 2,783 candidates who sat for the exams, 17 were absent from all the six centres namely Ajumako, Ochiso, Mando, Sonkwa, Denkyira and Bisease.

2021 BECE commences across the country

The 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), started on Monday, November 15, 2021, across the country.

The examinations for the final year Junior High School (JHS) students are expected to end on Friday, November 19, 2021.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) noted that 571, 894 candidates will be sitting for the examinations.

The GES went ahead to wish all the candidates luck and success in their exams.

Food prices on the market has reduced drastically

Away from education, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Agriculture has stated that the prices of foodstuff on the market have been reduced drastically.

The minister rejected claims that food prices were escalating on the Ghanaian market and said the statistics compiled by the ministry on food prices do not support the claims that food has become expensive.

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the minister said while speaking at a media engagement in Accra over the weekend, that prices of food commodities are rather dropping.

“The statistics that we compile in this ministry do not support that," he said.

The minister's comments come after the General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) issued a warning to Ghanaians to brace themselves for increments in food prices in the country.

Source: Yen.com.gh