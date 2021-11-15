The Minister of Agriculture has stated that the prices of foodstuff on the market have been reduced

He rejected claims that food prices were escalating on the Ghanaian market

According to Dr. Afriyie Akoto, statistics compiled by the ministry on food prices do not support the claims being made

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Agriculture has stated that the prices of foodstuff on the market have been reduced drastically.

The minister rejected claims that food prices were escalating on the Ghanaian market and said the statistics compiled by the ministry on food prices do not support the claims that food has become expensive.

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the minister said while speaking at a media engagement in Accra over the weekend, that prices of food commodities are rather dropping.

Agriculture Minister, Dr, Owusu Afriyie Akoto Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“The statistics that we compile in this ministry do not support that," he said.

The minister's comments come after the General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) issued a warning to Ghanaians to brace themselves for increments in food prices in the country.

The General Secretary of GAWU, Edward Kareweh, said Ghana is in a harvest season but food prices were high on the market.

He projected the prices to increase in the month of January and February 2022.

Reacting to the comment, the minister further explained that apart from the one-month delay in the major rainy season in the south, the rains have been excellent.

He added that the prices of food items have reduced after naysayers, including former president Mahama predicted famine.

“ The naysayers were saying a few months ago, including the former President that there is going to be famine. In fact we are on the cusp of a major boom in food production. To the extent that, if you monitor the Tamale market for instance prices are tumbling and we are still at the beginning of the harvest.”

In other news, former President John Dramani Mahama has delivered a truckload of relief items to victims of the recent tidal waves in Keta and its surrounding communities.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, on the page of a resident of Keta, Dela Sikadzi, items such as mattresses, bags of rice, cartons of sardine, and others were presented to the victims.

According to Dela Sikadzi, the items the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), brought to the people of Keta, is nowhere near the items received by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

Source: Yen.com.gh