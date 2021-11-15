The 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), starts today, November 15, 2021, across the country.

The examinations for the final year Junior High School (JHS) students are expected to end on Friday, November 19, 2021.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) noted that 571, 894 candidates will be sitting for the examinations.

The GES went ahead to wish all the candidates luck and success in their exams.

The post has generated a lot of reactions from some Facebook users.

Abdulraman Bin Karim Gbande had an interesting submission.

Best wishes to them. But it is time the state makes time changes in the writing of the exams. Writing over 8 subjects in a week is not the best. At least a paper a day but not two papers a day.

Matthew B Tingbaki wished them luck.

Best wishes of luck to all the BECE candidates.

Charles Bliss Lebene said the system is sanitised this year.

The system is sanitized this year. No *apor* whatsoever is hovering around all households as it used to be. I think we are getting there. Kudos to GES, and Good luck to all candidates!!

Ekua Dorinda also wished them luck.

Good luck to them especially my school.

Samuel Boamah asked what textbooks the GES provided for the past three years.

For the 3 years that they stayed in school, what textbooks did you provide them to read before you a wishing them?

Lyndah Larteley Lartey wished all the candidates luck.

Good luck to all of the candidates.

Source: Yen