Renowned Ghanaian-American actor, comedian, and philanthropist Michael Blackson has bare his deepest fears in a highly emotional public update

Dropping a raw, unfiltered post on his official Instagram page on Friday morning, May 29, 2026, the Coming 2 America star shared that his mother is currently hooked to a hospital machine

In a touching attempt to use her favourite hobby as an incentive to fight for her life, the comic icon hilariously promised her GH¢500,000 the exact moment she stands up and walks

The standard armour of humour and non-stop laughter that defines the public life of one of the diaspora’s most successful comedians has completely vanished, exposing a deeply terrified son wrestling with the fragile reality of parental mortality.

Michael Blackson shares his deepest fears for his mother's health in a heartfelt post, promising her 500,000 cedis to inspire her recovery. Image credit: Michael Blackson/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Michael Blackson, who spent the last few years heavily investing in the country by single-handedly building and funding the state-of-the-art Michael Blackson Academy in Agona Nsaba, is now turning to his massive global fanbase to build a spiritual shield of prayer around his household.

In the moving update that rapidly caught the attention of global entertainment timelines, Blackson did not hide his absolute devastation over his mother's current medical state.

Knowing her immense, lifelong passion for retail shopping and high fashion, the comedian tried to inject a touch of lighthearted motivation into a very dark hour, begging her to disconnect from the clinical infrastructure.

The raw admission of "I'm not ready to lose you" has deeply touched millions of fans, highlighting the silent, painful reality that no matter how much global wealth, Hollywood fame, or corporate leverage a person accumulates, the health and longevity of loved ones remain entirely priceless.

" My mom loves to shop, so get off that machine, and 500,000 cedis is yours. Keep my mom in your prayers," Michael begged his mom in an Instagram post he shared on May 29, 2026.

The Instagram post below has the video that the Ghanaian-American actor shared of his dear mother.

Prayers pour in for Michael Blackson’s mother

The heartbreaking post instantly triggered an unprecedented wave of solidarity, corporate empathy, and cross-border prayers from top entertainment heavyweights across Ghana, Nigeria, and the United States:

@officialsojaboy (Nigerian musician/TV star) sent comforting reassurance:

"She will be incredibly strong and healthy again, my brother. Everything will be completely alright soon, keep your head up ❤️."

@ajeezaygh (Ghanaian comic star) stood in deep faith:

"Prayers up! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 She is sailing through smoothly in Jesus' Name!!"

@2mbili added comforting wishes:

"Sending massive love and a very quick, supernatural recovery to Mama. God is in control."

@daddyclivert joined the spiritual protection:

"Heal mom completely, Lord, Amen 🙏."

@itsmimize wrapped the family in light:

"Praying for her strength and your heart right now 🙏🏾🙏🏾🏾."

Michael Blackson welcomes child with his fiancée

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson and his fiancée, Rada Darling, have welcomed their first child together.

The actor announced the news on social media on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh