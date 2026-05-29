Prophet Clement Testimony has shared what he claimed to be an emergency prophecy for the Ghana Black Stars as the 2026 World Cup approaches

In a viral video, the man of God sent a message to the Ghana Football Association, claiming Andrew Dede Ayew should be included in the final squad

Prophet Testimony's unexpected message to the nation's team has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many sharing mixed comments

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Prophet Clement Testimony has shared a prophecy for Black Stars as the 2026 World Cup nears.

Prophet Clement Testimony shares an emergency prophecy for Black Stars as the 2026 World Cup nears. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony, GFA

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media, Prophet Clement, who described the spiritual message as an emergency one, stated that the Ghanaian footballer, Andrew Dede Ayew, should be included in the squad for the upcoming tournament.

According to the man of God, the message is an important one and should be treated as such by the Ghana Football Association.

"This is an emergency prophecy, and it goes to the Ghana Football Association. If you want to go to the World Cup and do well, bring back Andrew Dede Ayew as soon as possible," he said.

Emphasising how crucial his prophecy was, Prophet Clement Testimony noted that, if Dede Ayew is not already in the 28-man squad announced for the friendly match against Wales, then he should be substituted with someone whom he claims Ghanaians do not have hope in.

"I do not know if he has been included in the 28-man squad or not, but if he is not in there, substitute him," he added.

According to the renowned Ghanaian prophet, the nation should prepare to come back home after its first three matches, should Dede Ayew be sidelined.

"For spiritual reasons, bring him back. This is an emergency vision I had, which should be taken seriously. If Dede Ayew is sidelined, then we should get ready for losses from the first to third match, and then we are out of the game."

Prophet Clement's message has been met with massive reactions from football lovers, who shared mixed comments.

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement Testimony is below:

Prophet Testimony's Black Stars prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Clement Testimony shared the spiritual message.

Aikins wrote:

"Will Ghana win the World Cup if Dede Ayew plays for us??"

Kwame Ahata wrote:

"Another Prophet said the same thing. He said if Dede is not part of the team, Ghana Black stars won't survive the group stage."

Klove wrote:

"The prophecy may be correct, or wrong, but any wise coach would want Dese Ayew to be part of the WC squad. His experience and interaction with the boys alone are worth his participation."

Prosper wrote:

"Apuuu... Dede what?"

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei makes a passionate appeal for Dede Ayew’s inclusion in the World Cup squad. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, GFA

Source: Getty Images

Prophet Telvin Sowah's Dede Ayew prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, made a passionate appeal for Dede Ayew’s inclusion in the squad.

The outspoken cleric went further, predicting that the experienced forward would play a decisive role on the global stage if selected.

He also warned that ignoring this advice could have consequences, suggesting Ghana risk an early exit if Ayew is left out.

Source: YEN.com.gh