Prominent man of God Joseph Lamptey has shared an uplifting message for the gospel musician Joyce Blessing

The clergyman shared a deep vision he had about the award-winning singer, noting that good news is coming her way

Prophet Lamptey's prophetic message has caught the attention of social media users, triggering widespread reactions

Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing has received a good news prophecy, causing a stir.

Prophet Joseph Lamptey delivers a good news prophecy about the gospel musician Joyce Blessing. Image credit: Joyce Blessing

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on social media, Prophet Joseph Lamptey shared a vision about the talented singer, claiming to have seen the strong hand of God come upon her.

"In the realm of the spirit, I saw the strong hand of the Lord come upon Minstrel Joyce Blessing, the Ghanaian gospel artist. 2027 - 2029 massive move of God," he said.

The clergyman added that the hand he saw brought a very powerful song that will add to Joyce Blessings' list of hits.

"Mightily, that hand came with the release of a new, powerful song—one that will blow the minds of Ghanaians and position her for recognition, even an award. She will be interviewed and asked, “How did you do it?”

Speaking further on the message he had received, believed to be from God, he said;

"And the Lord said: “I am not done with you yet, Minstrel Joyce Blessing. I will restore and honour you in due season.”

Prophet Joseph Lamptey stated that an upliftment is coming the way of Joyce Blessing, asking Ghanaians to wait patiently as it unfolds.

"A new rising of Joyce Blessing is coming soon. Ghana, watch out. What God is about to do will speak for itself."

The TikTok post of Prophet Joseph Lamptey is below:

Reactions to Joseph Lamptey's Joyce Blessing prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Joseph Lamptey about Joyce Blessing.

Patience Sowah Kotey wrote:

"It is established."

Grace wrote:

"It is done in Jesus' name."

Naa Lamiley:

"Amen ooo."

Prophet Joseph Lamptey drops a powerful prophecy about Endurance Grand, causing a stir. Image credit: Endurance Grand

Source: Instagram

Prophet Joseph Laptey's prophecy for Endurance

Meanwhile, the man of God caused a stir after he shared a prophecy for the Ghanaian dancer Edurance Grand.

Taking to his TikTok page, the man of God shared a vision he received involving the DWP Academy member and one of the prominent men of God in Ghana, Rev Dr Kwadwo Bempah.

“This morning, the Lord carried me in the spirit into a prophetic gathering at Osu. The place looked like an apartment conference hall near the Oxford Street roundabout. The atmosphere was heavy with expectation. It was a Breakfast Prophetic Conference hosted by Endurance Grand, with Rev Dr Kwadwo Bempah as co-host,” he said.

“Before Rev Dr Kwadwo Bempah arrived, I saw Endurance step into the hall from an inner door. She wore an army green cardigan, carrying herself with quiet dignity. The moment her eyes met mine, she stopped and spoke by the Spirit: Sir, there is something strange and powerful about you. Yet sometimes you underrate and undermine what God has placed inside of you. You are a great man,” he added.

“She then ascended to the upper floor, where the hall was full, and began to minister prophetically to the people. Shortly after, Rev Dr Kwadwo Bempah. I arrived with his entourage. The meeting was powerful, and then the vision ended.”

Speaking about the spiritual insight he drew from the vision he claimed to have received, Prophet Joseph Lamptey stated that just like the Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh, Endurance Grand is a vessel of God, and in due time, she would receive the prophetic gift and she would venture into ministry.

“I believe the Lord is speaking. I see a hand of purpose upon this young lady, Endurance Grand. Just as God raised Tonto Dikeh into a vessel for His glory, I believe Endurance will carry a weighty prophetic grace in due season. A grace that will draw the youth back to Christ with fire and sincerity. The Lord is calling His vessels from unexpected places. Watch and pray,” Prophet Joseph Lamptey stated emphatically.

The clergyman ended his message with a scripture from Zechariah 4:10, which read:

“Do not despise small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin.”

The TikTok post of Prophet Joseph Lamptey sharing the prophecy about Endurance Grand is below:

Joyce Blessing on life struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joyce Blessing spoke about her struggles in her early life and how she managed to cater for herself before she became a star.

The singer disclosed that she lived with her single mother, who also had to provide for her other siblings.

Source: YEN.com.gh